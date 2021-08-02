Lord of the Rings TV series first photo and premiere date – The Hollywood Reporter





Ready for your first new look at Middle-earth in seven years? Amazon’s ambitious The Lord of the Rings The TV series finally has a confirmed premiere date and has released its first photo. The first season of LOTR will premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Prime Video and air in 240 territories around the world. It’s a longer wait than expected. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke once said Hollywood journalist the “hope” was to air the show in 2021, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted cinema. “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I’m quite ready for another trip,” showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay said. “Living and breathing Middle-earth for these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We can’t wait for fans to have the chance to do that too. “ “I cannot express enough how thrilled we are all to take our global audience on an epic new journey through Middle-earth! Salke added. “Our talented producers, actors, creatives and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this unspeakable and awe-inspiring vision to life. “ The photo above is from the show’s first episode, but the studio isn’t identifying the character or actor at this time (so let’s let the speculation begin). Still, it represents the first new look at JRR Tolkien’s universe in film form since the release of Peter Jackson’s last film The Hobbit in 2014. The project represents a massive initiative for the company. Hollywood journalist had previously confirmed that Amazon would spend around $ 465 million on the show’s first season alone – and the studio has committed over several seasons. The numbers make LOTR most expensive TV show of all time. The official description: The Lord of the Rings “Brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age in Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms became glorious and crumbled, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hangs on only the finest threads, and the most big bad never came out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover everyone in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a set of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will endure long after they are gone.” The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

