Buff Francis takes over Cruisers





RUSSIA – Music brings communities together. The Cruisers Bar and Grill welcomed guests from Russia, Versailles and even Michigan on Thursday night, as Buff Francis opened Bike Night. Francis lives in Versailles, works at Dave Knapp’s and plays music in his spare time. Her musical choices compliment her voice and annoy the crowd. Throughout the night, Francis responded to requests, spoke to the crowd, and sang. “All you need is a little liquid courage,” Francis said. “Then you’ll be good.” He then performed a sung version of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive”. Francis’ engagement with the crowd turned out to be a success as soon people not only were singing, but they were dancing as well. Bringing communities together in the same setting in order to benefit from a common interest is what Francis does best. The Versaillese continually spoke to Francis with all the inhabitants of Russia, showing their love and support for one of their own. “He’s also the lead singer of 8 Ball,” Johnny Kings said. “They play Poultry Days every year.” Francis puts everything he has into his performance, and it’s obvious he loves what he does. After each song, he gets a big, toothy smile and makes jokes with those around him feeding off the crowd. At some point in the night, Francis needed a refill of his drink and asked for the waitress. When she went to get the drink he shouted “pass his hand” before making a soccer reference. “She’s not a Browns fan because she didn’t let him down,” said Francis. The crowd loved it. Browns fans were jokingly injured and everyone clapped and laughed before mocking their Browns fan friends. The evening was light, full of good food and Francis, being the man he is, made sure to give credit where credit was due. “Thank you TJ and Cruisers for inviting me here,” said Francis. “Thanks girls for liquefying me. “ In addition to Francis’ performance, Cruisers has a special every Thursday. Grilled steak or chicken with a side salad, and mac and cheese or mashed potatoes. Cruisers are mainly known for their wings, but during Bike Nights the grill takes over once a week with live entertainment. However, the musical entertainment does not stop on Thursdays. The bar-grill also hosts a karaoke event on Friday evenings from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information on Cruisers, please see their Facebook page, Cruisers Bar and Grill, Russia, Ohio. Special cruisers’ bike evening: pierced chicken and macaroni and cheese. Buff Francis ends the show with Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel. Email Darke County media reporter Meladi Brewer at [email protected]

