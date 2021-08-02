Entertainment
‘Trejo’ (both actor and memoir) is a treasure
Wait, don’t give up, they say. Hold on, don’t let go. Better times are coming. Wait or, like in the new memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue, sometimes you just have to let go.
The first time he went to prison, Danny Trejo was 10 years old.
In less than two years, he “was a regular at the miners’ room”; in his early twenties he had spent time in several hardcore installations Soledad, Folsom, Alcatraz. He had been “locked up, inside and out, but mostly inside, since 1956,” and he believed he would die in prison.
Born at the end of WWII, Trejo was taken from his birth mother as a child because his father thought she was neglecting the boy. Trejo’s father taught him to be stoic, to stand up for himself, and to step in when someone needed it; his beloved uncle Gilbert showed him how to survive on the streets and in prison.
Gilbert also taught him how to box, which allowed Trejo to gain respect behind bars.
Trejo knew Charles Manson. He worked as an inmate firefighter. Because he often ensured that vulnerable inmates were not subjected to violence or predation, the guards came to appreciate him, which led Trejo to better jobs in prison. One of the last had placed it near where the contraband entered the prison, and soon he “ran the bag of heroin …”
Did you need something? He could get it.
Then he lost that job in a fight that almost put him on death row. Heroin, pills, alcohol, weed, machismo … he couldn’t take it anymore, and he says he started talking to God, promising to help others if he saved him.
Once released, that’s what Trejo did. He gave up alcohol and drugs and began counseling other drug addicts and those on their way to prison.
And one of them mentioned that he was making money as a movie extra …
As the great Hollywood memoirs say, “Trejo” is a very pleasant surprise, starting with the fact that most of it is not about Hollywood.
Indeed, author Danny Trejo (with Donal Logue) places almost the entire first half of his book in prison, among hardened criminals, gang members, killers and drug addicts, while partly mixing his youth with his stories behind bars. Trejo doesn’t hide anything around the time of his crime, and he doesn’t minimize any of the impacts his family had on her, an honesty that allows for a curious trust between the reader and the writers.
But this is not a real crime story. Trejo and Logue switch stories just as Trejo almost accidentally becomes a Hollywood extra, and the tone quickly changes, the shadows rise from the tale, and it’s almost… happy. By then, readers will be ready for it; add the attention-grabbing name dropout lack, and you’ll be happy too.
This is perhaps the most unique and gracious memoir you’ll read this summer, so check it out. “Trejo” is a treasure you will cling to.
Book Notes
“Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue is available from Barnes & Noble in Apache Mall, the Rochester Public Library, and online booksellers.
Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since the age of 3 and never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the Wisconsin prairie with a man, two dogs and 16,000 pounds. Look for it at bookwormsez.com or bookworms on Twitter.
