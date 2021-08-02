Entertainment
A slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake goes up for auction
A sweet memory from one of the most iconic weddings of the 21st century may be yours, but it will cost you dearly.
Four cake slices from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981 will be auctioned next week, and if public fascination with the late royal is any indication, they’re bound to sell like hot cakes.
An online listing on the Dominic Winter Auctioneers website estimates that a single slice of the 40-year-old cake will sell for between $ 277 and $ 416 when the auction goes on August 11, making it quite an expensive dessert.
Of course, the cake isn’t exactly meant to be eaten unless you feel like breaking a tooth, but people keen on owning a piece of royal history probably won’t care.
According to the listing, the “large slice of cake frosting and marzipan base” came from one of the 23 wedding cakes that were made for the 1981 royal wedding and likely came from the side of the cake or from the top of a one-tier cake. .
It originally belonged to Moyra Smith, who worked for the Queen Mother, and auctioneers believe it must have been sent to Clarence House staff to take advantage of it. In 2008, Smith’s family sold the cake to Dominic Winter Auctioneers.
Most 40 year old cakes would be in poor condition, but this one appears to have been well preserved in cling film, placed on a cardboard / foil base, and stored in an old cake pan.
“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when it was originally sold, but we do not recommend eating it, and the royal letter and commemorative beer bottle that came with the lot are not present,” says the auction list.
Still, the auctioneers are adding a few more royal memorabilia to make up for missing items: a printed program for the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral and a program for the royal wedding breakfast at Buckingham Palace.
The ornate cake weighs 28 ounces and the white frosting is decorated with the royal coat of arms, a leaf spray and a small silver horseshoe.
Eager buyers can schedule an appointment to view the cake on August 9 or 10, and on auction day, live auctions can be conducted in person, online, by phone, or by tender.
After the news broke, social media users took to Twitter to express surprise that a piece of royal wedding cake was still there.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/food/slice-princess-diana-s-wedding-cake-auction-t227113
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaborat[email protected]