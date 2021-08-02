A slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake goes up for auction

A sweet memory from one of the most iconic weddings of the 21st century may be yours, but it will cost you dearly.

Four cake slices from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981 will be auctioned next week, and if public fascination with the late royal is any indication, they’re bound to sell like hot cakes.

An online listing on the Dominic Winter Auctioneers website estimates that a single slice of the 40-year-old cake will sell for between $ 277 and $ 416 when the auction goes on August 11, making it quite an expensive dessert.

Of course, the cake isn’t exactly meant to be eaten unless you feel like breaking a tooth, but people keen on owning a piece of royal history probably won’t care.

According to the listing, the “large slice of cake frosting and marzipan base” came from one of the 23 wedding cakes that were made for the 1981 royal wedding and likely came from the side of the cake or from the top of a one-tier cake. .

It originally belonged to Moyra Smith, who worked for the Queen Mother, and auctioneers believe it must have been sent to Clarence House staff to take advantage of it. In 2008, Smith’s family sold the cake to Dominic Winter Auctioneers.

Most 40 year old cakes would be in poor condition, but this one appears to have been well preserved in cling film, placed on a cardboard / foil base, and stored in an old cake pan.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when it was originally sold, but we do not recommend eating it, and the royal letter and commemorative beer bottle that came with the lot are not present,” says the auction list.

Still, the auctioneers are adding a few more royal memorabilia to make up for missing items: a printed program for the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral and a program for the royal wedding breakfast at Buckingham Palace.

The ornate cake weighs 28 ounces and the white frosting is decorated with the royal coat of arms, a leaf spray and a small silver horseshoe.

Eager buyers can schedule an appointment to view the cake on August 9 or 10, and on auction day, live auctions can be conducted in person, online, by phone, or by tender.

After the news broke, social media users took to Twitter to express surprise that a piece of royal wedding cake was still there.