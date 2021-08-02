Scarlett Johansson isn’t the only actor to lose a streaming quarterback

Controversy erupted this week as Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney fueled speculation that other actors could join theBlack Widow play in a battle for compensation, as studios move from full theatrical releases of new movies to streaming and simultaneous theatrical releases. It has become a hot topic in Hollywood, as many actors were harmed by contracts written before the COVID-19 pandemic, which were based on the assumption that all new movie releases would premiere in theaters. before being watched in streaming services. This is an important point for many actors and other film professionals, who can earn bonuses based on how much money a film makes in theaters, but not what it generates in streaming revenue.

The controversy properly began to erupt on July 29, when Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming that the company’s decision to release Black Widow simultaneously in American cinemas and on the Disney + streaming service represented an act of interference in its contract with Marvel Studios. While the exact details of Johansson’s contract have not yet been made public, she has reportedly agreed to a lower fixed salary to make the film pending a bonus based on a percentage of box office earnings. However, with the film released simultaneously in theaters and via the Disney + Premium Access option (where subscribers can see new films as soon as they open in theaters for an additional fee), Johansson is said to have lost as much as $ 50 million. dollars in potential bonuses based on what Disney did with streaming sales of Black Widow until now.

Disney was quick to strike back at Johansson, releasing a statement that denied his claims that his Black Widow contract had been violated. The statement further criticized Johansson for it “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision appears to have backfired on them dramatically, as many have risen up to support Johansson and his claims, including Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Additionally, there are reportedly several other prominent actors now reviewing. their own options to sue Disney and other studios for not paying them properly for their work and possibly trying to avoid paying them the promised bonuses.

Why streaming residue is a problem for actors

New technologies have led to conflicts between studios and unions since the early days of Hollywood. The creation of television, for example, led to the first battles over residue, as actors and other creators demanded compensation when studios sold the rights to broadcast old movies and rebroadcast television programs to broadcast networks. . These arguments still occur today in the arena of streaming services, with the Actors’ EquityAssociation (which represents stage actors and theater professionals) and SAG-AFTRA (which represents film actors and film professionals) recently settling a dispute over which organization should oversee film productions that were produced for a limited audience live but also distributed digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against her Black Widowcontract indicates a similar conflict. Johansson’s original contract, written before the pandemic, was typical of the genre and comparable to the one given to Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers: Endgame, where the actor agrees to receive a bonus based on the film’s box office receipts, in exchange for a lower base salary. This often turns out to be a better deal for popular actors in a studio franchise, and the bonuses earned by Robert Downey Jr more than doubled his earnings for his final performance as Tony Stark. However, when the film is released simultaneously in theaters and via a streaming service, it eats away at the potential earnings of the actor whose contract is based on box office performance rather than digital sales.

Some studios have taken steps to rectify this in order to do good for their employees, while recognizing the dangers posed by COVID-19 and leaving the public a choice as to how they watch new films. Gal Gadot, for example, received a bonus of $ 10 million to compensate for the loss she allegedly suffered at the end of her original contract for Wonder Woman 1984, after Warner Bros. chose to simultaneously release the film in theaters and on HBO Max. The studio has reportedly taken similar steps with all of the films it has scheduled for simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases throughout 2021, paying more than $ 250 million in total. Unfortunately, this consideration seems to be the exception rather than the rule, and now many other actors are following Scarlett Johansson’s lead in suing the studios.

The trial of Gérard Butler

While not getting as much attention as Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney, actor Gerard Butler filed a similar lawsuit in the same week against Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions. This is Butler’s claim that he has yet to be compensated for the residue he earned based on his original contract for the 2013 action film. Olympus has fallen. While details of the contract have not been made public, it seems likely that Butler had a similar arrangement to Johansson’s and agreed to a lower base salary in exchange for a percentage of the film’s box office. Although Butler’s claim does not mention the loss of income due to flow transfer, it should still be considered in relation to Johansson’s case, as it highlights another way in which actors may lose money. money because of the residue.

Emma Stone’s potential trial

Emma Stone, who played the title role in Disney’s Cruel, is reportedly considering the lawsuit and filing its own lawsuit against Disney regarding the simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases of the prequel live stream of 101 Dalmatians. While the details of Stone’s contract with Disney also weren’t known to the public, it wouldn’t be surprising if she also had a contract where her final salary depended on box office earnings from Cruel. It was noted, however, that CruelThe box office numbers weren’t as impressive as expected (although it was a critical success) and many blamed the Disney + Premium Access option for that fact.

Emily Blunt’s potential trial

Hollywood eyes are also on Emily Blunt, whose Disney movie Jungle cruise premiered the same week as the Johansson trial. Blunt is reportedly considering filing his own complaint regarding his contract for the film, but is still weighing his options. Presumably, this includes assessing how much Jungle cruise done during its opening weekend. She may also have coordinated with co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has also reportedly considered legal action against Disney, but has now said neither she nor her company Seven Bucks Productions have the intention to sue Disney for an anticipated loss of revenue related to the multiplatform release of Jungle cruise.

Pixar’s potential lawsuit

There is speculation that lawsuits could be brought against Disney for breach of contract regarding recent films. Soul and Luca. The two animated works produced by Pixar were originally slated for theatrical releases, but instead aired directly on the Disney + streaming service. This could have hurt employees whose contracts, like Scarlett Johansson’s contract for Black Widow, were based on the conditions expected of a full theatrical release rather than digital. Disney’s move also reportedly hurt morale at Pixar, leaving employees wondering why their work wasn’t considered worthy of the Disney + Premium Access program and essentially offered free to anyone with a Disney + membership.

