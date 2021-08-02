Destry Spielberg addresses return of nepotism – The Hollywood Reporter

Destry Spielberg enjoys going live on Instagram every now and then to connect with her friends and 31,800 followers. The Friday afternoon session was much like any other, light and relaxed, with no agenda and no special guests. She was even fresh out of the shower, wearing a bathrobe, and awaiting a delivery of tikka masala from room service.

The 24-year-old began by answering questions such as “How is your French?” And “What is your zodiac sign?” “To” How’s your finger? », Who was probably recovering from a recent injury. Then someone asked, “What was it like to be a director? “

“Well …” replied Spielberg, who had just finished filming his latest short. “I feel like people don’t understand that this was not my first achievement. I already realized, this was just the first thing that got publicity.

It was a loaded question considering what had happened in the days leading up to IG Live and the whirlwind of publicity surrounding his short film. Tuesday, Deadline the exclusively reported details of Spielberg’s new project, The right way, with Hopper Penn and Brian D’Arcy James from a screenplay by Owen King. A follow-up tweet from Discuss cinema included parentheses on their respective famous fathers: Hopper Penn (son of Sean Penn), Destry Spielberg (daughter of Steven Spielberg) and Owen King (son of Stephen King).

The tweet caught the attention of The Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard, who replied, “Hollywood is a meritocracy, isn’t it?” The question elicited dozens of responses, including several from Ben Stiller who initially challenged the claim by posting: “People, who work, create.” Everyone has their own way. I wish them all the best. Leonard replied, “I do, without fail, but I also think it’s important that we recognize these paths.” Many recognized the exchange and it exploded, leading to a new debate over Hollywood nepotism that inspired dozens of headlines and a segment on View.

Hollywood is a meritocracy, right? https://t.co/jELCVujYyB – Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2021

Spielberg only intervened briefly in the conversation in a now deleted tweet: “I admit I was born with privilege!” I have it through and through! … No one should be left out because of relationships they don’t have. While she didn’t mention the tweets directly on her IG Live, Spielberg nodded at the controversy and recapped her journey in Hollywood, a path that she says has included few open doors.

“I’ve literally been trying to get into the film industry for over seven years now,” she noted, after being asked for advice on how to break into the business. “It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s fucking hard. It’s hard. My parents… don’t give us jobs.

She said she only did sound work on her father’s films, a gig she called “very important” and a great way to break into and network with like-minded creatives. . But of the struggles, Spielberg said that for years she had tried to find work as an actress and model, even dropping her last name in the process in order to do it on her own merits.

“By the way, it doesn’t matter, people always knew that,” she said, adding that any press she received always opened with a reference to “Steven Spielberg’s daughter” . “It was always the first thing, so it was like I literally couldn’t run away from it.”

Even with a famous dad, she said she never booked a job. “I was trying, auditioning and going to school and studying and stuff, it just didn’t happen,” she said, eventually leading him to “make my own movie. and play in it because I don’t know what else to do. I’m not just going to wait for someone to give me my chance. If I can find some people who want to make a movie, I’ll make a movie.

Its debut was the short film of 2019 Rosie in which she starred opposite Echo Anderson, Steven Cox and Braian Rivera Jimenez. She said she never told her parents she was making a movie until she was done editing it. Spielberg submitted it to festivals and although it was screened at a few – Soho International Film Festival and Indie Shorts Fest, to name a few – having his last name on it didn’t moved the needle. “It hasn’t gotten a lot of press and that’s okay because it happens. He entered some festivals, not all. The name really can’t do much.

Spielberg, who briefly attended USC, moved on to a film career following a “bad accident” she suffered during her equestrian career, her first real passion. “Before all of that, this is what I wanted to do forever,” she said of riding. “I wanted to go to the Olympics and it was my life. … Then I had a serious accident and [that was that]. Now I am here. “

In making the transition, she also faced the same kind of inner turmoil that many aspiring actors face after being told no so many times. “I wasn’t feeling good enough, I wasn’t feeling thin enough, I wasn’t feeling this or that, but you can’t give up.” And she won’t throw in the towel now: “I knew it would come with people’s opinions but at the end of the day, I love what I’m doing and I’m going to do it.”

Speaking of which, Spielberg didn’t reveal anything about the plot of The right way, but instead, she only spoke to her giddiness about making it to Edit Bay this week after finishing filming on a budget with a tight schedule on location in Staten Island. “We all really worked as hard as we could. We did it in three days, and I’m super proud of it and I’m super proud of everyone, ”she said. “I don’t feel pressure because I don’t see it as if I’m doing it just because of who I am. I love cinema and cinema and their art.