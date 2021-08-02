Entertainment
Crowded Lollapalooza Music Festival Could Lead to Cascade of Covid Cases, Experts Warn | Coronavirus
The Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago is likely to cause an increase in Covid-19 infections, public health experts said, after tens of thousands of people gathered there last weekend.
The four-day festival hosted around 100,000 guests a day to hear from headliners including Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Tyler the Creator.
To attend, people had to either provide a Covid-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours, but doctors said more restrictions should have been in place as United States is trying to limit the spread of the most infectious Delta variant.
Infectious disease expert Dr Tina Tan said: When you have 100,000 or more people in a fairly enclosed space and there is no social distancing, the vast majority are not wearing of masks, you’re going to have a transmission of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Chicago averages more than 200 new cases per day, a significant threshold identified by the city, although it is still well below the peak of the pandemic. It could be two to three weeks before the effect of Lollapalooza on the city’s case rate is known, and there are also concerns about people who have visited the city for the festival spreading Covid at home. .
I know they were trying to keep Lollapalooza as safe as possible, but I think with the increasing amount of Covid we have seen, other things should have been put in place, said Tan, professor of pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Tan said she was particularly concerned that children under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, were at the festival and said there should have been at least a mask warrant.
At this point in the pandemic, Tan said the only sure way to host such a big music festival would be to do it virtually. To safely host a similar event in person, she said the crowd should be smaller, social distancing should be enforced, there should be a mask warrant and only those who have been vaccinated could attend.
Responding to concerns raised in the weeks leading up to the event, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told a press conference on Sunday that millions of people had already attended events this summer in Chicago, including major league baseball games and smaller music festivals.
We were able to open but did so carefully because of the vaccinations, she said. So I feel very good about what we’ve done. Obviously, know a little more in a week to 10 days. But we must continue to insist that the unvaccinated are the people at risk.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/02/lollapalooza-covid-cases-music-festival-experts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]