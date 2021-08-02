Crowded Lollapalooza Music Festival Could Lead to Cascade of Covid Cases, Experts Warn | Coronavirus

The Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago is likely to cause an increase in Covid-19 infections, public health experts said, after tens of thousands of people gathered there last weekend.

The four-day festival hosted around 100,000 guests a day to hear from headliners including Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Tyler the Creator.

To attend, people had to either provide a Covid-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours, but doctors said more restrictions should have been in place as United States is trying to limit the spread of the most infectious Delta variant.

Infectious disease expert Dr Tina Tan said: When you have 100,000 or more people in a fairly enclosed space and there is no social distancing, the vast majority are not wearing of masks, you’re going to have a transmission of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Chicago averages more than 200 new cases per day, a significant threshold identified by the city, although it is still well below the peak of the pandemic. It could be two to three weeks before the effect of Lollapalooza on the city’s case rate is known, and there are also concerns about people who have visited the city for the festival spreading Covid at home. .

I know they were trying to keep Lollapalooza as safe as possible, but I think with the increasing amount of Covid we have seen, other things should have been put in place, said Tan, professor of pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Tan said she was particularly concerned that children under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, were at the festival and said there should have been at least a mask warrant.

At this point in the pandemic, Tan said the only sure way to host such a big music festival would be to do it virtually. To safely host a similar event in person, she said the crowd should be smaller, social distancing should be enforced, there should be a mask warrant and only those who have been vaccinated could attend.

Responding to concerns raised in the weeks leading up to the event, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told a press conference on Sunday that millions of people had already attended events this summer in Chicago, including major league baseball games and smaller music festivals.

We were able to open but did so carefully because of the vaccinations, she said. So I feel very good about what we’ve done. Obviously, know a little more in a week to 10 days. But we must continue to insist that the unvaccinated are the people at risk.