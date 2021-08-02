Dayton Area Entertainment Groups Receive Millions in Aid to Closed Venues, Coronavirus, Kettering, Business, Jobs, Oregon District





With over $ 1.45 million from the previous Paycheck Protection Program loan and CARES Act grants, SBA money will help us rebuild after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t make us whole, said Ty Sutton, President and CEO of Dayton Live. a statement Monday. Actual and projected operating costs for the grant period are over $ 8.5 million, with additional capital costs to maintain buildings over $ 3 million, he said. added. Sutton said the reconstruction will take a few years. Comedia Enterprises Inc. in Springboro received $ 2,512,106 in grants for shutter site operators stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. FILE Credit: DOSSIER Credit: DOSSIER The SBA recently announced that it is awarding more than $ 7.5 billion in grants to shutter site operators following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the SBA, the funds have gone to more than 10,000 hard-hit small businesses, nonprofits and live entertainment venues. Eligible applicants can claim grants equal to 45% of their gross earned income, with the maximum amount available for a single grant of $ 10 million, according to federal records. The recipient list includes more than 300 applicants from Ohio, including several from the Dayton area. Among them: Dayton Society of Natural History, $ 680,335; Dayton Art Institute, $ 434,312; The Human Race, Inc., $ 144,906; and the Oregon District Business Association, $ 143,865. Winter Guard International, Inc. in Miamisburg received $ 2,138,842 from the Small Business Administration. MARSHALL GORBY / THE STAFF Credit: MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Credit: MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights was not on the SBA list. Attempts to reach Rose officials on Monday were unsuccessful. Dayton Live received the money on July 20, about a week after Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said his city received $ 2,029,912 for the Fraze. Schwieterman said applications are reviewed on a first come, first served basis. Kettering, he said, was one of the latter pool of candidates. We were therefore not sure that there would still be funds available at the time of our project review. To explore POPULAR: Oakwood schools to require masks for some students, staff due to COVID-19 POPULAR: Oakwood schools to require masks for some students, staff due to COVID-19 While SBA funds are helpful, Schwieterman said they won’t cover operating costs for an entire season. Earlier this year, Kettering approved a $ 3.8 million package for this season Fraze, shortened due to COVID-19. General requirements for applicants included: be fully operational by February 29, 2020; and have gross earned income in any quarter of 2020 that has demonstrated a reduction of at least 25% in gross earned income for the corresponding quarter of 2019, according to the SBA. Eligible entities can be venue operators or promoters, theater producers, operators of live performing arts organizations, according to SBA documents. This includes entities of these types owned by state or local governments, depending on the records. To explore POPULAR: Growing number of baby boomers retiring may create eye-opening changes POPULAR: Growing number of baby boomers retiring may create eye-opening changes SBA Fund Dayton area entities received over $ 100,000 from the Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: Dayton Live, Dayton $ 6,422,755 La Comédie, Springboro, $ 2,512,106 Winter Guard International, Inc., Miamisburg, $ 2,138,842 Town of Kettering, Pavillon Fraze, $ 2,029,912 Dayton Natural History Society, Dayton, $ 680,335 The Dayton Art Institute, Dayton, $ 434,312 Dayton Movies Inc., Dayton, $ 213,417 The Human Race, Inc., Dayton, $ 144,906 Oregon District Business Association, Dayton, $ 143,865 FUNN-E, LLC, Dayton, $ 105,165 Little Art Theater Association Inc., Yellow Springs, $ 102,299 SOURCE: US Small Business Administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/new-details-fraze-pavilion-to-get-2m-as-part-of-shuttered-venue-aid/XHUFSMV7DRFDTKHLB3K6YJYTTI/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos