Iguana found struggling around toilet in Hollywood Home – CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Here’s something that will definitely make you a little uncomfortable. Imagine that you are going to sit on the most popular seat in the house and an iguana is struggling just below you.

This is exactly what happened at Hilberth Home in Hollywood when a Spiny-tailed Iguana was found wading through the toilet bowl.

READ MORE: Battery charges filed against 5 Miami Beach officers following brutal arrest

It happened to Kurt Hilberth on Saturday July 24th.

Hilberth told CBS4’s Ted Scouten that he first noticed the unwanted toilet intruder out of the corner of his eye, when he went to the bathroom to brush his teeth.

“He was so big he wasn’t completely submerged in the water. And he’s got that tail that comes and goes, ”Kurt said.

Dressed in protective clothing and gloves and with encouragement from his family, Hilberth went to fish him out, but he continued to descend, escaping capture.

Three days later, he almost got it.

“I was able to grab him by his hind legs and part of the tail. I was going out, he was coming in, the line was going back and forth, water was flying everywhere, it was total chaos in the bathroom, ”he recalls.

The iguana had other plans and swam back down into the bowels of the toilet.

“Unfortunately I ended up with a tail grip,” as Kurt explained as the tail snapped in his hand. He threw him out, he was still moving.

That’s when Kurt called the experts saying it was scary to think about what could have happened if someone hadn’t noticed him in the middle of the night and sat down.

READ MORE: COVID in Florida: Demand for testing at record high as Delta variant increases

“Your bare bottom is above the toilet and there is something in there,” he said.

Scouten replied: “Something big!”

“Something with teeth!” Kurt replied. “Something that can bite you out there is really a shuddering sort of thought. You are at a very vulnerable point, ”he said.

The trapper Harold Rondan from Lifestyles of iguanas placed a stick in the toilet, hoping the iguana would crawl out. And he did.

“I went, I grabbed him, he turned around, got caught with everything, went to that bathroom. I put my hand in, I was able to have it and I pulled it out immediately, ”Rondan said.

“The spiny-tailed iguana tend to be more aggressive, bite faster and shouldn’t be handled,” explained Ron Magill of Zoo Miami.

He warned that with their claws, teeth and thorny tails, iguanas can be carriers of disease.

“All iguanas carry a variety of bacteria. The things they’re most famous for are salmonella and botulism, but there are other bacterial infections you can get, ”Magill explained.

So how did he get into the Hilberth’s bathroom in the first place?

NO MORE NEWS: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried seeks to update water rules

He probably crawled through the sewage chimney on the roof. Kurt found a way to solve this problem by attaching a wire mesh to the fireplace.