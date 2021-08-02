“Happier Than Ever”: the uncomfortable sight of Billie Eilish from the top





Billie Eilish has a voice full of secrets. She is known to rarely raise her volume higher than a whisper triggering the ASMR, but there is also some provocative knowing in her tone. Consider the withered duh that punctuates his breakout smash Bad boy if you don’t understand now, she seems to say with an audible eye roll, shell never say it. Like her idiosyncratic fashion sense, Eilish’s hugely successful debut album is When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? as of 2019, has found a careful balance between expression and obfuscation. Of course, she and her brother, Finneas, openly discussed how they recorded it in their childhood home, and extracted her lyrics from the darker corners of Eilish’s own nightmares. But she obviously enjoyed keeping certain things to herself, blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, irony and sincerity, with a sinister, self-conservative wink. On Getting Older, the deaf and airy number that opens her second album, Happier Than Ever, Eilish announces that she is entering a more frank phase. I had trauma / I did things I didn’t want / I was too scared to tell you / But now I think it’s time, she sings in her floating vibrato, accompanied just by notes staccato keyboard.

The song is a snapshot of Eilish’s psyche on the other side of her titanic fame, Grammys full arms, and her particular flavor of mountaintop boredom somehow finds the aesthetic common ground between Drake and Peggy Lee. Strangers and stalkers demand Eilish’s attention, which leaves her further away from the people around her. The music she made for fun became high pressure work. Things I once loved, she hums with a sigh that’s all there is, just keep me at work now.

The antagonists of Eilish’s latest album were stylistically gruesome: demons haunted his mind and monsters lurking under his bed. Happier Than Ever turns on the lights to find that bogeymen are more mundane but equally dangerous, indifferent boyfriends, parasitic parasites and, worse yet, the violent older men she addresses with vitriolic disgust on. the softly strummed single Your Power: And you swear you didn’t know / You said you thought she was your age, she sings. How dare you? Eilish insists that not all of these songs are directly autobiographical, and it’s true that Happier Than Ever isn’t exactly a confessional. Rather, it’s a record obsessed with the tension between private and public knowledge, a meditation by the pop stars of the social media era on the franchise, if any, that it owes to its audience. (Sometimes it is reminiscent of the sultry provocations of Madonnas’ era in the mid-90s more than any other contemporary pop album; the unabashed manifesto of speech Not my responsibility has more than a shade of Human nature.)

Eilish’s body, sexuality, and romantic relationships have all become targets of scrutiny as her fame grows, and Happier Than Ever finds her erecting barbed boundaries around all of these areas of battle if it occasionally teases the listener with a few cleverly ditched details. I bought a secret house when I was 17, Eilish, now 19, sings on the NES serpentine. Had a cute boy but couldn’t stay / On his way, made him sign an NDA.

This line is both boastful and melancholy, and its duality makes NES one of the most compelling songs on the album. Happier Than Ever is in part the chronicle of a wildly successful young woman, obsessively watched, trying to get out and explore her desires. On the swoony ballad Halleys Comet, Eilish laments the disconnect inherent in this workaholic lifestyle: Halleys comet / Comes around more than me, she sings. Midnight for me is 3 a.m. for you. Elsewhere, however, on the aptly titled Billie Bossa Nova or the industry-tinged Nine Inch Nails-esque Oxytocin, Eilish revel in the thrill of having to sneak in to let off steam: What would people say if they listened through the wall? she intones with a threatening glow.

Oxytocin is one of the more rhythmic songs on this album, which doesn’t mean much. During his slower stretches, Happier Than Ever languishes. Eilish and Finneas (who produced and, along with Eilish, co-wrote all of the songs on the album) moved away from the minimalist beats and hip-hop influence that animated When We All Fall Asleep, opting instead for a sound more retrograde. which refers to trip-hop, bossa nova and even jazzy singers from the 1950s. It’s hardly a safe bet. Eilish clearly isn’t interested in simply replicating the formula that made her debut album such a worldwide hit and the emotional turmoil recounted in these post-famous songs may suggest why. We’ve seen her in a crown, but in her most antagonistic moments Happier feels like an abdication. The risks start to pay off, however, on the album’s home stretch, starting with the distorting NES stringing together the brash posture of Therefore I Am, one of many lukewarm singles that benefit from the surrounding context of the l ‘album. Perhaps the most surprising and promising is Male Fantasy, a strikingly beautiful acoustic ballad that follows the confessionalism promised at the start of the record. “Happier Than Ever” is Eilish’s second album, after “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” from 2019. Male Fantasy shocks not because of his occasional mentions of pornography and body image issues, but for the way Eilish completely lets go of his ever-present emotional armor. Old friends feel like strangers, she admits in a plaintive voice. Intrusive thoughts haunt her in the car. Eilish has always had a flair for reducing bad boys to the waist, but here she stealthily yearns for the kind of heartbreaker that she’s usually so adept at insulting in her songs: I know I should but I couldn’t. never hate you.

Despite all her mainstream popularity and accolades in the music industry, Eilish remains a die-hard rebel. Happier Than Ever, however, exposes both the strengths and limitations of his preferred mode of subversion. The neon-capped pop horror phenomenon who once filmed a video in which a tarantula comes out of her mouth concluded that the sophomore album’s most shocking move was to dye her hair bombshell blonde and remake himself as a kind of retro pop crooner. . Unfortunately, from a distance, this approach may turn in on itself and sound too much like the type of traditionalism she was so artfully trying to avoid. What saves happier than ever from the Doldrums, however, are the tantalizing lightnings it offers something else. Perhaps his most exhilarating moment comes during the penultimate, title song: In the middle of the song, a politely sober song accompanied by a ukulele explodes into a powerful ballad loaded with distortion. Here, Eilish proves that she can go both ways. Her voice (perhaps the loudest ever recorded) rises to face the drama, and it unleashes a disarmingly serious torrent of bottled up grievances: Always said you were misunderstood / Make all my moments your own / Just [expletive] Leave me alone. For a fleeting moment, she has revealed all her secrets, and she seems invigorating without the burden. Billie Eilish

Happier than ever

(Darkroom / Interscope)

