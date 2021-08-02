The Riu Palace Maspalomas reopens as a 5-star hotel after a complete renovation of the hospitality network





RIU Hotels and Resorts announces the reopening of Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria. After an impressive 5 month renovation, the hotel moved to the 5 star category and is now a Only adults establishment. Guests of the Riu Palace Maspalomas can now enjoy an exclusive vacation experience with the famous RIU service at this stylish and modern establishment which features new restaurants, bars and services. With this reopening, all RIU hotels in Spain are operational and all those in Gran Canaria have been renovated. the Riu Palace Maspalomas is a symbol of elegance for the hotel chain. It was the first hotel in the Riu Palace line in the world and has always been a source of pride for its architecture and refinement, but above all because of its unbeatable location facing the dunes of Maspalomas. The hotel enjoys a privileged location on Playa del Ingls and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and the magnificent dunes of Maspalomas. After a complete renovation, this hotel has all the necessary facilities to offer its guests a unique experience: spacious common areas where natural light plays a fundamental role, comfortable and cool rooms, daily entertainment and a wide range of restaurants to satisfy all tastes. With its classic columns and large bay windows, the entrance is truly majestic and gives us an overview of the main interior spaces of the hotel. Natural light plays a major role in the hotel and provides a feeling of space, as is the case in the spectacular hall. Following the renovation, this space has gained a lot of height and has spectacular ceilings. A series of metallic curtains in brown and gold tones hang from here, inspired by the characteristic dunes of the island and the colors of the sand of the archipelago. The main restaurant, the most spacious, uses the same classic styles as the other common areas and will now have a terrace with a porch. The materials used are perfectly balanced; wood and ceramic in warm colors that create a spacious and elegant space. In addition, there is a new tthemed restaurant called “Oasis” overlooking the dunes of Maspalomas. In addition, the renovation has increased the capacity and height of the indoor lounge bar and it now extends to the outdoors. In the hotel, guests will find several outdoor spaces and chill out terraces where spaces have been created for them to relax in a pleasant atmosphere while enjoying a mesmerizing view of the dunes of Maspalomas. There are two outdoor pools, one of which has been relocated to maximize sunshine hours and will have a lounge bar with a relaxing terrace and dune views. Guests will find maximum relaxation in the more than 350 rooms at the Riu Palace Maspalomas hotel because following the renovation RIU has taken care of every detail to make sure they feel right at home. The rooms are now fresher and have lighter colors. They are equipped with functional and modern custom-made furniture that goes with the textiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hospitalitynet.org/announcement/41006744/hotel-riu-palace-maspalomas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos