Bollywood film producer detained for fooling 32L businessman





A Bollywood film producer has been arrested for allegedly duping a 32 lakh businessman under the pretext of getting him a loan at a lower rate, police said on Monday. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused was identified as Ajay Yadav, who was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura. He had previously been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Mumbai Criminal Branch Kandivali Unit. The accused is the manager of Serene Pvt. Ltd. and producer of six Bollywood films Overtime, Bhadash, Love Fir Kabhi, Ran-Banka, Suspense and Shakshi. He invested the entire cheated amount in film production, but most of them failed resulting in huge losses, they said. A businessman from the Okhla industrial zone, Rahul Nath, approached the accused, telling him that he wanted to expand his business and needed a loan of 65 crore. The accused introduced himself as the director of Serene Films, a reliable financial consultant based in Mumbai. Yadav assured Mr Nath that the loan would be approved on his property in Delhis Satbari for 10 years at 10% interest per annum, Mr Thakur said. Yadav demanded a document registration fee from Mr. Nath. He visited Delhi several times on Mr. Nath’s expense. Wrong address After withdrawing the amount, the accused turned off his cell phone. The address he gave was also found to be false. The accused had duped several people using different names in the same way, the officer said. During the investigation, it was discovered that a film named Sakshi, produced by the accused, had recently been released. A police team has been dispatched to Mumbai. It then appeared that the accused was in Madhya Pradeshs Indore. He was then discovered in Mathura, after which a raid was carried out and he was arrested. The accused is involved in 11 criminal cases, an officer said.

