A bittersweet look at the actor’s life

One of the things the new documentary Val is clear is that Val Kilmer never saw himself as a “movie star”. He suffered from a disease similar to Brad pitt, that is, due to his good looks, it was hard to take him seriously as anything other than a pretty face no matter how talented he is, and while Pitt wisely pivoted towards supporting roles and working with writers who could shine a light on his performances, Kilmer, for various reasons, never had that chance, and now he probably never will. While Kilmer is still alive and making the most of the hand given to him, his documentary feels like a callback of sorts. This is a final salvation for a man who defined his life by his acting, and now for health reasons, can no longer pursue this particular art form, so he was forced to find others. creative outlets. Through a multitude of sequences that Kilmer filmed himself over the years as well as a narration written by Kilmer but told by his son Jack Kilmer (who looks like a younger version of his father), Val paints a bittersweet portrait of an artist as a man who has come to terms with what his life is like now, but who also feels the need to show us how he got here.

If you’re wondering, “Hey, why haven’t I seen Val Kilmer in movies for a while? The sad reason is that he suffered from throat cancer, and although the treatment fortunately eliminated the cancer, he also damaged his throat and vocal cords where he can only speak through a hole in his neck. He left the instrument of an actor trained by Julliard speaking with a throaty and gritty tone, so he entrusts the narration of the story to his son Jack, and Val continues to tell us the story of his life from his childhood. , until losing his talented brother at a young age, finding fame, the missteps he made along the way, and more. The film cuts between what Kilmer thinks are his major films—Top secret!, Top Gun, The doors, tomb stone, Batman forever, Heat, and Dr Moreau’s Island– and stories about his life, his parents and how he now lives with a disease that has robbed him of his speech, but not an artistic voice that still feels the need to create.

Kilmer is well aware of his reputation as “difficult”, and he attributes it to his desire to get it right as an actor. He did not follow Batman forever, because he felt that Batman, despite being a character he loved, didn’t leave him much room to give a performance, while the critically-criticized flop The Saint, gave him the opportunity to play ten characters in one. In some ways, Kilmer was strangely a bit before and after his time. He wanted to be taken seriously as an actor, but he was in an 80s / 90s world where A-listers weren’t working with freelance writers even though Kilmer made his own audition tape and walked away. traveled to London to personally give this tape. To Stanley kubrick to have the chance to be in Full Metal Jacket. Yes, there were some stupid films in Kilmer’s filmography, but he always took his profession very seriously, a seriousness that others found arrogant and off-putting, thus damaging the roles he was able to get in. the future despite its capabilities.

The central dichotomy of the film is the actor who lives in our minds – Iceman, Doc Holliday, Jim Morrison – and the real human being who is now trying to find his place in the world without the profession he has dedicated his life to. Val is edifying by showing how Kilmer never gives in to despair. He recognizes the darkness, then openly says that his faith (Christian Scientist), his art and his family are what sustains him. Kilmer doesn’t want our pity, but he wants our understanding. There are times when it tilts a little too much in his favor (although he admits that he has been cruel and mean in his life, at every point of conflict he is shadowed in a favorable light), but Val is not so much a hagiography as it is about a man discovering a new purpose and not losing his identity even when that identity is seriously affected by events beyond his control.

Val allows Kilmer to take back control of his inheritance, as he probably would have if he hadn’t lost his voice to cancer. Whether by the Mark Twain project he had been working on for ten years or a director who understood that Kilmer had always been the commodity despite his reputation in the industry, the actor was to experience a renaissance that unfortunately never happened. Val argues that Kilmer deserves this recognition not because he was a famous Hollywood star, but because he was a dedicated actor in his craft and an artist who continues to make room not only for himself but for the others. With this documentary, Kilmer can thank the fans who want him to sign Iceman glossaries and do it “to my winger”, but also ask them to see him as more than the guy from. Top Gun and Batman forever. There is something ironic and beautiful that a man whose voice was so weakened by cancer treatments could finally speak so clearly through this documentary.

