AT&T sells video and streaming company DirecTV – The Hollywood Reporter





DirecTV is once again a stand-alone business. Six years after AT&T acquired the satellite television giant in a $ 67 billion deal, the company was officially split on Monday as a standalone video-centric entity as part of an agreement backed by private equity firm TPG. The new stand-alone DirecTV also includes customers for AT & T’s UVerse video service and was valued at $ 16.25 billion when it was announced earlier this year. AT&T still owns 70 percent of the company, TPG owns 30 percent. The new DirecTV will have a “singular focus” on video, CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement Monday, adding that “we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled choice and value to all of our customers under an iconic brand, which they diffuse it or diffuse it. he.” Indeed, despite its history as a satellite television company, the new DirecTV focuses as much on streaming as it does on its former satellite business. The company will brand all of its streaming efforts as the DirecTV Stream, which will be accessible through common streaming devices, or the company’s own streaming box. It will also roll out a new logo and corporate branding scheme across all of its departments. DirecTV also plans to position itself as a sports fan’s paradise, showcasing its live sports broadcast in 4K HDR and exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket, the off-market NFL streaming offering expected to be renewed by them. months to come. The DirecTV spin-off follows a wave of deals struck by AT&T. The company sold its Central European business for $ 1.1 billion and sold Crunchyroll to Sony for $ 1.2 billion. It also entered into an agreement to divest its WarnerMedia business as part of a merger with Discovery Inc. This agreement would see Discovery’s management team take over the combined company, but AT&T shareholders holding the majority of the shares in the company. society. This is a structure similar to that of the DirecTV agreement. AT & T’s decision to unwind many of its acquisitions came years after the telecommunications giant came under pressure from activist investors at Elliott Management over its deal. John Stankey, who took over as CEO last year after Randall Stephenson retired, suggested in June that the series of deals the company has reached were in some cases wrong. Speaking at the Washington DC Economic Club, Stankey said of the DirecTV deal: “Looking back, is this a transaction one would have undertaken if he knew all he knew today?” hui? And the answer to that question probably isn’t.

