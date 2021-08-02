No, Cormac McCarthy is not on Twitter. Don’t be fooled by the check mark.





The check mark gave it a semblance of legitimacy, but a popular Twitter account associated with Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer-winning author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, who went from verified to no is a fake, said his agent. Monday. The account, @CormacMcCrthy, had gained more than 49,000 subscribers since its inception in September 2018 by someone posing as Mr. McCarthy, a storyteller known for his aversion to computers. The voice on Twitter was unknown to fans of Mr. McCarthys’ prose, known for his intense and at times sadistic narratives that often pit good against evil. The tweets reflected on things like kombucha, TikTok, and Disney +, sparking tens of thousands of retweets and likes with their funny, curmudgeonly tone.

The tone was out of place for Mr. McCarthy, whose books are often framed by the theme of death and gritty imagery, from poisonous rattlesnakes in the Mojave Desert to a psychopathic killer whose primary means of execution is a bolt-action pistol used to slaughter cattle. Writing about a group of mercenaries sitting around a fire in southwest Blood Meridian, he set the scene: The flames sawn in the wind and the embers paled and deepened and paled and deepened as the blood of a living being gutted on the ground in front of them and they watched the fire which contains in it something of men themselves to the extent that they are less without him and are divided from their origins and are exiles, he writes. Post on Twitter, however, seemed to be a chore for the person posing as Mr. McCarthy. Stephen king indulged in a few jokes with the author of the tweets, who introduced Mr. McCarthy, 88, as a social media neophyte looking to please a frequently mentioned publicist named Terry. My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this hellish website, the person wrote on Friday, calling attention to the account. He says engagement is down, so are metrics and something that matters. I wrote a tweet Are you happy now Terry. Mr. King signaled his approval two days later. I don’t know if Terry is, but I am, he wrote. Paul Bogaards, spokesperson for Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, publisher of Mr McCarthys, said on Monday that the account was a fake.

We are alerting our colleagues on Twitter, he said. Obviously, their verification process is not bulletproof. Amanda Urban, agent for Mr McCarthys, added: It is certainly not Cormac. A Twitter representative said on Monday that the referenced account was verified in error and has since been canceled. As of Monday afternoon, the white check mark in a blue badge designating verified accounts used by celebrities, writers, politicians and journalists was removed. It was not clear how long the account had been verified. Twitter did not respond to questions about how the error occurred. Going forward, the company has said it will require the account to adhere to its policy that parody or fan accounts have labels. Twitter itself once selected famous people’s accounts to verify. The check marks have become something of a status symbol on the social media platform and are meant to distinguish celebrities from impersonators. Now, users can request that their accounts be verified. This wasn’t the first fuss about Mr. McCarthy’s imprint or absence on social media. In 2012, Atlantic reported that an unpublished Scottish author impersonated Mr McCarthy on Twitter, drawing the attention of novelist Margaret Atwood and Jack Dorsey, founder and current CEO of Twitter, before the fake account was suspended. At the time, Mr. Dorsey welcomed the account and touted, We have the best authors in the world here.

