Athol Daily News – North Quabbin Community Coalition Plans National Exit Activities

ATHOL Residents of several towns in North Quabbin are encouraged to take the time to show their support for the men and women of law enforcement. Under the auspices of the North Quabbin Community Coalition, events are held in four local communities as part of the annual National Night Out, which encourages police-community partnerships.

NQCC Executive Director Heather Bialecki-Canning told the Athol Daily News that National Night Out is Tuesday, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s in Athol, at Lord Pond Plaza across from the senior center. It’s at Royalston, on The Common, which changes what our flyer said. Originally it was supposed to be Bullock Park, but due to flooding they move it to The Common. Petersham is on The Common. And Orange is in Butterfield Park.

The general intention, she said, is to unite communities to support the fight against crime.

The whole event is a partnership of the Coalitions PART working group, which represents prevention, addiction, recovery and treatment. It’s national night against crime. It is therefore a partnership between the police, public security and the community.

On each site you will see the first responders, you will see our police officers. Our district attorneys will be there, as we have two serving different from the four cities. They will be there. And there will be hot dogs, entertainment, and games at all of the venues.

Bialecki-Canning said the purpose of the event is pretty basic.

The national movement for this is to have an evening against crime, she said. So, this is where communities come together to say, we partner with our law enforcement and first responders, and we are against crime in our communities.

It’s a chance for people to see the police in a very different way. It’s like a kind of block party. This is their chance to meet the officers, pet the K-9s and see the cruisers, and truly know that public safety is as much a community responsibility as it is a police one.

The NQCC, according to Bialecki-Canning, has been involved in the National Night Out for about a decade.

It started with Athol and Orange and the law enforcement agencies there looking for support, she explained. It was a national movement, and they had heard about it from other departments and really wanted to bring it here.

So it was an opportunity for us to really look at the whole region and not just a city or a department, and to really understand how to get this message across our region. Over the years, it has expanded to four sites.

We would really like people to go out with their families and enjoy an evening to celebrate our communities and the hard working first responders and public safety officials.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/nqcc.org to view a video produced for the event by Jay Deane.

The first National Night Out took place in 1984. It was sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States. It started off simply with neighbors turning on the porch lights and sitting outside their house to show their support for law enforcement.

It is estimated that around 2.5 million people from 400 communities in 23 states participated in the first event. National Night Out 2016, the most recent event for which there are statistics, involved 38 million people in 16,000 cities and towns across the United States