Engaged on stage, actor Hale Center Theater is surprised by a proposal during the show

By Heather Lawrence

Adrien Swenson, originally from Sandy, has been playing for a long time. She’s learned to keep her cool when things don’t go as planned at a show. But she knew it was good to break up the character on Always Patsy Cline’s July 8 show at the Hale Center Theater when her boyfriend Matt Berry took the stage with flowers.

Hales public relations manager Bobby Gibson said Berry approached them to propose to them during a show. Matt contacted us to ask if this was a possibility. We take our shows seriously and it’s not something we do. But Adrien has been playing with us for almost 20 years. Everyone loves it, and everyone was on board.

Swenson played the role of Louise in the series. At the end, in a scene depicting the Grand Ole Opry, she chooses someone from the audience to take the stage. This is where Berry, Gibson, and director / musical director Kelly DeHaan gave the show an alternate ending.

There is a giant LCD screen at the back of the stage that the audience can see. Cori Cable Kidder, who played Patsy, kept Adrien away from the screen. Then we posted a text saying that Adrien’s boyfriend Matt had a question he wanted to ask him, so the public would know before Adrien, Gibson said.

DeHaan, who has known and worked with Swenson for years, drew the story from it. Our first reaction when Matt approached us was: is he good enough for Adrien? And the answer is yes. She’s bonkers for him, and his love for her during the planning process was evident. He was so nervous behind the scenes, DeHaan said.

While the exact timing came as a surprise, Swenson knew the proposal was coming. Matt and I have known for a while that we want to get married. We started buying rings in April, but it took a while to design a custom ring.

We started to do things quietly and backwards from the norm. We picked a date, put money on a location, and started planning. When Matt found out the ring was ready, he planned the proposal, Swenson said.

Of course, these things can’t always go smoothly, and the ring was actually lost in the mail at the last minute. But with everything else in place at the theater, Berry decided to go all the way and use a temporary ring.

Berry did everything to make him special. Matt isn’t on the show, but we got him to put on a costume to look like the band so he blends in until the very last moment. We changed the last song to Always. He came out with flowers and a ring, and had a very elaborate speech. He knelt down and asked her to marry him, DeHaan said.

And?

And she said yes! DeHaan said. The audience loved it. They loved being a part of it. For Adrien, we would do anything.

At the end of the show, family and friends took to the stage to celebrate. Swenson shared a video of the proposal on his Instagram account, @adjeswenson.

For Swenson, it was a perfect proposition combining two things that she loves to Berry and play. The next day, I was talking to Adrien, and she said, I keep thinking, that was the best proposition! And then I realize it was mine. It was an amazing night for her, and amazing for us to see her soar, said DeHaan.

Berry and Swenson both posted their reactions to their social media. Berry thanked Hale’s team for putting everything together and sent a cry of love to her now official fiancé. I feel like I’m the luckiest man in the world right now, she said yes! I love you Adrien Swenson.

The real ring was found and they retrieved it the next day, where Berry proposed to Swenson again on her doorstep while she was in her pajamas.

The couple are planning a wedding in September. If you think, Wow, this is a quick wedding, or, Wow, this is a beautiful ring, or, Wow, he must love it, you are right. About it all, Swenson said.