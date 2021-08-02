Jeffrey Wright on The Watcher and ‘The Batman’ – The Hollywood Reporter

To Jeffrey Wright, his What if…? The character, The Watcher, is not only MCU’s biggest fan, but he’s also the voice of Marvel fans around the world. Similar to Rod Serling’s role in The twilight zone, Wright’s character introduces and concludes each episode of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, which explores the history of the MCU through the lens of a moment or a changing choice. But even as he oversees the altered stories that unfold in the newly established multiverse, The Watcher cannot and will not interfere with any of these events. Although this is a voice role, Wright developed the character in the same way as his live-action characters.

So the observer is What if…?‘s Rod Serling, as your storytelling opens and closes each episode. Even though this is a voiceover, did you still approach this character as a live-action character?

Well, I like the Rod Serling reference because it was the only reference I had in mind. Rod Serling is from The twilight zone as the Observer is What if…?. Beyond that, yes, I tried to find out as much as I could about the character to some extent. Who is he, what he is, what he does and what he is capable of, in this case. So I tried to find a voice that reflects all of this. Because he is this unique, powerful, omnipresent and wise presence, I wanted to find a contemporary voice that is fresh but also my version of the American, in particular. As Americans, when we watch movies or shows that involve mythology, we tend to think the voice must sound like that of an old Oxford educated guy in a tudor lounge somewhere. (Laughs.) I do not know why. So I wanted to make sure The Watcher’s voice was not that and was mine. We talked about trying to find my rhythms and musicality, while still making it classic and dramatic. So we talked about all of these things one would expect, but doing it on my own terms.

Prior to What if…?, have you and Marvel had any conversations over the years?

No, that was the first invitation, and it was an interesting invitation. So I opened it, read it, and RSVP-ed. (Laughs.) I said, “OK, we’ll be there.”

The premise of What if…? is quite relatable since we have all wondered how our lives would have turned out if a key moment or choice had unfolded differently. When it comes to your career, was there a particular moment or turning point that made you think about “what if?” »Question?

Not in relation to my career, no. I love what I have done, I love what I have done and I love what I am going to do. I’m all good with it. But maybe outside of my career there are some things that I maybe would have liked to lead differently. (Laughs.) Maybe in other personal choices, but the career is all good. (Laughs.)

The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) in WHAT IF…?

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

You have one of the best voices in Hollywood, and even though you were born with that gift, have you still had to learn how to maximize your voice at some point?

Yeah absolutely. It was a combination of things. At the beginning, working in the theater, the voice was the main instrument, and this allowed me to develop muscles and capacities. It really took me to explore what my voice is and what it might be able to do. So there was that, and then there was the whiskey and the cigarettes when I was smoking. It probably added a few layers. (Laughs.) I don’t smoke anymore, but the whiskey still adds a few notes here and there. (Laughs.) But it’s something I see the same way a musician or singer sees their instrument, even if I’m not singing. I’ve sung in a show or two here and there, but just in terms of the written pun, especially in the strict vocal work like this series, I’m trying to find the music in the character and the music in the language. . So it’s a challenge that I dig, and being able to center it in my rhythms and my notes is really rewarding when I can take it.

During this morning’s press conference, you raised the possibility of The Watcher appearing in movies or live MCU shows. So for those readers who weren’t there, would you like to repeat your answer once more?

(Laughs.) My answer to this is what if? We will therefore see what the multiverse contains.

If you could apply the What if…? premise to one of your existing characters, whose alternate reality would you most like to see?

Oh wow. Maybe it’s a character I played in an Ang Lee movie called Ride with the devil. It is a film on the civil war that I made in 1998; it was released in ’99. What if it was: “What if the studio really supported this film when it was released?” (Laughs.) It was a beautiful movie that was scrapped entirely for some odd reasons by the studio at the time. What if they released the film correctly? I could tell this one about Basquiat as well as. What if they actually kept it in theaters?

Since Disney loves it when you ask questions about Jim Gordon …

(Laughs.)

Can you spare a few adjectives that describe the experience of playing this character in The batman?

It was gothic. He was a detective if that’s a word. It was mysterious, and it was delicate. It was tricky because of the conditions in which we were working. It was isolating for those of us who were away from home, abroad, in London. I’ve been through more 40s than I would like for anyone, going back and forth over the past six months. So it was pretty stubborn trying to get out of it. We were working in the teeth of the epidemic, and we were trying to protect each other and the production. So it took a lot. But what I’ll also say about that is that it was really rewarding because we all came together around this goal of doing our job, making this movie, protecting each other and making it. cross together. And we did. I think we made a brilliant film, and we did it as a collective that is one. I wish we did a little more of that in this country right now to get over this thing. But at the very least I know we made it on this film set, so I know it can be done if the will is there.

are Jonas [Nolan] and Lisa [Joy] put Bernard back in the wringer on Westworld season four?

Sure! (Laughs.) We are all strained, working on Westworld. And weirdly, we all love it. So it’s a trip every season, and we’re now in the middle of that fourth trip.

What if…? premieres August 11 on Disney +.