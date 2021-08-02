Reese Witherspoons Media Company Hello Sunshine reportedly sells for $ 900 million





Reese witherspoonfive year old media company, Hello Sunshine, extends its reach. The star-studded entity, founded by Witherspoon in 2016, was sold to a media company backed by private equity group Blackstone Group Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Hello Sunshine was reportedly valued at $ 900 million, people familiar with the deal said WSJ. The company, which has already created a film and television production company, its own VOD network (with Witherspoons’ very first talk show, Shine with Reese) and book club, focuses on stories by and for women. Hello Sunshine has produced films such as Missing girl and Savage and shows, including HBO Big little lies, Apples The morning show, and Hulus Small fires everywhere. I will double down on this mission to hire more female designers from all walks of life and showcase their experiences, Witherspoon said in a statement. It’s a significant movement in the world because it really means women’s stories matter. Reports began circulating last month that Hello Sunshine was considering a sale and could receive a valuation of $ 1 billion. The currently unnamed media partnership between Blackstone and Hello Sunshine will be led by former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Hello Sunshine is the first acquisition of the company, which will retain Witherspoon and the general manager of his company, Sarah harden, as members of their board of directors. Blackstone has reportedly spent more than $ 500 million in cash to buy shares from investors in Hello Sunshines. The sale of Hello Sunshine to Blackstone is part of a plan to create an independent entertainment company for the streaming age in Hollywood, WSJ reports. This comes at a time when high profile stars like Scarlett johansson oppose the idea of ​​their films debuting simultaneously in streaming and in theaters. Like projects from Hello Sunshines’ past, its upcoming roster includes adaptations of popular novels from the film. Where the crayfish sing and Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

