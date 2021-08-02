How Uzo Aduba faced and conquered his biggest acting challenge

Over 24 episodes and over three months of filming of the fourth season of Processing, Uzo Aduba played against movie stars and Tony Winners; she learned her verses with diligence and thoroughness, day after day. She blew up Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Livin ‘on a prayer around the set to keep morale up. She has found her rhythm. Then she got news. Three weeks before production ended, the three-time Emmy winner learned that she would end this grueling and exhilarating experience by taking on her most intimidating stage partner yet: herself.

As Dr. Brooke Taylor, the Los Angeles therapist struggling with personal issues while seeing a collection of weekly patients, Aduba (Orange is the new black, Mrs. America) entered her very first lead role where she had to be onscreen for virtually every second. The task of simply and actively listening to 30-minute episodes, often taking place in one room, required a tremendous emotional presence. And each week then ended with an episode focused on Brooke putting her on the couch, if you will, either in front of her mentor-sponsor (Liza Coln-Zayas) or her boyfriend (Joel kinnaman). In these episodes, Aduba has become the talker, with rich, dense monologues to boot.

Directed by Karyn kusama and written by the co-showrunner Jennifer Schuur, Brooke: Week 5 isn’t the season finale, a final week of episodes follows, but it’s the last the show has filmed. Of his star-studded cast, only Aduba has been left on the set; in a concept trick, the episode would place Brooke, the patient, opposite Brooke, the therapist, as she finally confronts her demons of the season. The result finds Aduba at the peak of her powers, simmering to a boil on one side and subtly commanding on the other. It’s the kind of acting feat that awards are made for good things, as Aduba is up for Best Dramatic Actress of the Year Emmy for this year. Processing, his first appointment as a lead actor.

Aduba admits that she went into creating the streak a little uncertain: I’ve never played with myself, so I thought to myself: what does that even mean? At this point, she was also exhausted. But then came a change in mentality. Aduba uses her favorite brand of metaphor, the track (she raced in college), to explain the turn: equipment to cross the finish line.

Suzanne Tenner / HBO

The scene starts out fairly simple, with Brooke standing in front of her huge living room window, looking out over the buildings lighting up the LA night sky. In the silence, the moment arrives for her to rethink the central conflicts of the season: her addiction struggles which resurface, as well as the imminent discovery of the identity of the son she abandoned as a teenager. She hears herself talking, from the next chair, and when she turns away from the window, she sees herself sitting there, waiting like a ghost. She sits on the sofa.

A wide composite shot sets the dynamic: Brooke in professional attire, sitting with her back straight and legs crossed, facing a sweaty Brooke, leaning forward and rubbing her knees nervously. Obviously, it’s the same person, but we have our ego facing the audience and our ego facing the private, as Aduba explains the scene. It’s really about finding out how honest she is with herself about what’s going on with her internally.

In the back-and-forth that follows, what might seem fanciful is more of a loving and tender effort. Aduba filmed the entire half to begin with, she chose to work with patient Brooke and the corresponding psychological lift first, then did the swap. She didn’t think much about how their appearances contrasted with each other, instead focusing on dialogue.

His stage partner on the set was Maydelle Clarice, the line trainer with whom Aduba was intimately linked Processings production. We spent so many hours together making lines, says Aduba. She took me out of the book to learn them all. We worked together on weekends, four hours on Saturday, four hours on Sunday after work and during lunch. In a fitting culmination of their collaboration, they’ve picked up the pace one last time only now, with cameras rolling.