Can Fox News Really Be Prosecuted For Vaccine Misinformation? – The Hollywood journalist

Studies indicate that much of America’s vaccination gap is due to political partisanship. Take the one from the Kaiser Family Foundation July 8 report which showed that counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election have an 11.7% higher vaccination rate than those that voted for Donald Trump. Something must be done about the widespread disinformation that is spreading in the conservative media.

Enter the tort lawyers! Delaware Law School Professor John Culhane posed on July 23 in Slate that Fox News could be prosecuted for spreading false information about harmful vaccines. He argues that Fox addresses all of the traditional elements of common law fraud: knowledge of inaccurate facts, intentional and predictable viewer confidence, and economic loss (loss of income, hospital bills, etc.).

Case closed? Not so fast. Individual autonomy is a fundamental part of American jurisprudence on personal injury. Therefore, to be held responsible for the misfortune of others, one must first have a “duty of care”. We all have them, and they usually boil down to being reasonably conscientious of the health, safety and personal independence of others. Drivers have a duty to pedestrians to obey traffic lights and to steer their vehicles carefully, for example, and chefs have a duty to diners not to overcook their food.

It is also true that some professions owe special attention to their clients and the public because of their positions of societal trust. Their speech can be regulated as long as the government’s interest is substantial. (Lawyer advertisement: Past results do not guarantee a similar result.)

But courts have consistently rejected any sort of fiduciary duty on the part of the news media. In other words, there is no journalistic professional misconduct. Journalists and other on-air personalities are no more responsible for your health and well-being than anyone else in your community, no matter how bossy or persuasive they may be.

Second, any law that restricts or punishes speech must face the First Amendment. America has a proud tradition of protecting “bad” speech (I should know this – I worked for the tabloids). Contrary to the belief of many amateur legal commentators, you can yelling fire in a crowded theater under certain circumstances.

Under the First Amendment, the courts apply strict control over political speech. Take Tucker Carlson’s statement on the COVID-19 vaccine: “Maybe it doesn’t work, and they just don’t tell you. Of course, the “just ask questions” shtick is boring, but Carlson is definitely talking about a matter of public interest.

“Close scrutiny demands that the government deploy the least restrictive means to serve a compelling government interest if it is to limit otherwise fully constitutionally protected speech,” says Sandra Baron, First Amendment expert and lecturer at Yale Law School . “Preventing the spread of a dangerous virus is certainly a sufficiently important state interest, but applying a catch-all offense like common law fraud is the opposite of narrow personalization. “

Granted, not all speech is created equal – for example, obscenity does not come with strong First Amendment protection (although the vulgarity of one man is the word of another). Commercial speech, defined as speech that “merely proposes a business transaction or relates solely to the economic interests of the speaker and the audience,” is still subject to First Amendment protection, although to a lesser degree than political speech.

To defrock Fox News from the extraordinary protection the Constitution gives to political speech, a complainant would have to argue that Carlson’s political commentary is only a front for a business transaction. In other words, that Fox News is using anti-vaccine propaganda to convince its viewers to buy something (besides pillows). It is a tall order. As Culhane admits, it would be difficult to prove that Fox News intends to kill its most loyal customers.

While denial of the vaccine is laughable, if any socially detrimental behavior could be held responsible, the world would have gone bankrupt long ago and Hollywood would never have succeeded in doing so. Jackass 4: forever. As the saying goes, when you’re a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Therefore, professors of tort law can be forgiven for thinking that personal injury lawsuits are the solution to society’s ills. Unfortunately for anyone who has ingested hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin or just plain old bleach, they will only have to judge their case in the court of public opinion.

That’s not to say Fox News couldn’t be susceptible to legal action from experts or vaccine makers, the same way both are. Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic each sued the network for promoting allegations of electoral fraud. But such prosecutions would be based on defamation, not fraud, which violates a universal duty of care and does not unfairly damage the reputation of others. In this case, Fox News would do well to remind viewers that its hosts engage in “exaggerations” and “non-literal comments.” If “Don’t try this at home” is good enough to Donkey, that’s surely enough for Tucker Carlson.

Daniel Novack is a publishing lawyer and Chairman of the Media Law Committee of the New York State Bar Association. This article reflects his personal opinions only.