Dorothy Silver, Grand Dame of the Cleveland Theater, known as a smart and hardworking actress

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio If there’s one bright side to the recent death of Cleveland actress / director Dorothy Silver, it’s that she has reunited with her late husband, Reuben, her soul mate and artistic collaborator for 65 years. .

The world is a little darker today, Eric Coble, a Cleveland Heights-based playwright and screenwriter, posted on Facebook the morning after Silvers passed away on July 17. But that’s only because we’ve all been able to enjoy its light for so long.

I smile at the thought of (Dorothy) and Ruben laughing and kissing again.

Silver, known as the Grand Dame of the Cleveland Theater, died in a Kingston, NY hospital at the age of 92. She had suffered a major stroke on July 8 while visiting family in Woodstock, NY, and entered hospice care six days later, according to her eldest son, Paul Silver, of Pittsburgh.

Reuben, who died at the age of 88 in 2014, and Dorothy Silver have performed together in many plays and often led each other during their 64-year marriage. They have shared the stage in plays such as La Visite, Le Jeu de Gin and La Mort d’un vendor.

They had the utmost respect for each other as actors and directors and weren’t afraid to receive constructive criticism from each other, said Paul Silver. It was something they enjoyed.

I know mom brought it up after dad died; she really felt that they got better with the approach they had as a couple, professionally and personally.

Dorothy Silver, of Shaker Heights, remained active as an actress until shortly before her death, according to her three sons.

She really never stopped (working), said her second son Dan Silver of Broomfield, Colorado. She was ready to do her best on short reading projects in August.

Mom did what she wanted in many ways, and one of them was that she kept having plans. She was therefore active from the end of her adolescence until her death.

Dorothy Silver stars as Polish Holocaust survivor Maria in Jesse Eisenbergs The Revisionist at its regional premiere at the Dobama Theater in Cleveland Heights. On the right, Andrew Gombas. (Steve Wagner Photography)The simple merchant

Bob Abelman, an award-winning theater critic who followed Silvers’ career for many years, had the opportunity not only to watch her from the audience, but also to share the stage with her as an occasional actor.

I had done a lot of professional theater in New York before coming here, and it was the best I have ever seen, he says. When she’s on stage, she’s that person; you can see it from the audience and you can see it from two feet away when you do a scene with it.

I think that’s the best quality of an actor, that sense of transformation, that no matter how well you know the actor, that person disappears into character completely.

Abelman, of Chagrin Falls, added that Silver was also the most hardworking person in the room and extremely intelligent.

You could see that (the intelligence) in his eyes, he said.

Faye Sholiton, a Beachwood-based playwright who has worked extensively with Silver, agreed that Silver’s work ethic made her stand out.

It was as awe-inspiring and breathtaking as anything I’ve ever seen, said Sholiton, founder of Interplay Jewish Theater. Just the time she devoted to any role, and the preparation has always been so intense.

I think she chose what she did carefully because if she wanted to get involved in a role or a story, it had to really resonate with her on a deep level. She drew from her very long life the wisdom and empathy necessary to understand the character.

Coble, who viewed Silver as a mentor and friend, said she brings great quality to every role she takes on.

Each piece was always just magnetic, Coble said. You couldn’t take your eyes off her. And she had such integrity and intelligence on stage and just filled the characters out.

Fred Sternfeld, an accomplished director who produced shows on Broadway, noted that Silver had a remarkable ability to fully immerse himself in his characters and was the hardest worker you would ever want to see.

Even when the rehearsal was over and a show opened, she was still preparing backstage, picking up her lines, said Sternfeld, a Bainbridge resident. Once on stage, all of that preparation manifested in effortless, real, dimensional and compelling performances.

Silver has worked in theaters in northeastern Ohio such as Karamu House, Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theater, The Beck Center for the Arts, Actors Summit, Great Lakes Theater, Ensemble Theater, Interplay Jewish Theater and Cleveland State Universitys Factory Theater.

She has also directed off-Broadway plays at the American Place Theater in New York City.

As an actor, the Silvers movie credits included The Shawshank Redemption, Love & Other Drugs, Promised Land, and Old Fashioned.

Dorothy and Reuben Silver have won numerous acting and directing awards, including the Cleveland Arts Prize, which they shared in 1984.

They were soul mates, and that translated on stage, Abelman said of the Silvers. They were brilliant on stage together, and they complemented each other backstage.

I think they fit any couple who’s ever done theater together, it’s called an acting couple.

Sholiton wrote in a 2002 homage to Dorothy and Reuben Silver: Cleveland audiences think of the Silvers, first and foremost, like Cleveland owners Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy.

Reuben and Dorothy Silver in a scene from The Gin Game during the 1993-94 season at the Ensemble Theater in Cleveland Heights. (Rique Winston)

The couple met in 1948 at Wayne State University in Detroit, where the two studied acting.

Our dad saw her in a room (at Wayne State) and was very impressed not only with her appearance but also her demeanor, said Paul Silver. She was 19 at the time.

So she caught his attention, both as an actor and as a person, and they started a courtship, which included acting together in plays.

Dorothy Greenbaum, born February 28, 1929 in Detroit, and Reuben Silver married in 1949, and they moved to Cleveland in 1955 when Reuben held the position of artistic director at Karamu House, where he worked until 1976.

During that 21-year period, Dorothy also held various positions at Karamu, ranging from actor to assistant director to resident guest director.

In 1976, when Reuben became chairman of the theater department at Cleveland State University, Dorothy was appointed director of cultural arts at the former Jewish Community Center in Cleveland Heights.

The Halle Theater operated out of this building, and when she retired in 1989, the annual new theater competition was named in her honor.

Sternfeld noted that he had been directed by Silver as an actor in several productions, including Yentl, which he said was his first show as director of cultural arts for the JCC in the late 1970s.

I learned more from watching her work with actors and shaping the play than any college class I’ve ever taken, he said. I have transferred his influence in my work to more than 130 productions that I have directed during my career.

The Silver family attends the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, circa 1978. Left to right are Dorothy Silver, Paul Silver, Josh Silver, Dan Silver and Reuben Silver. (Photo courtesy of the Silver family)

Dorothy and Reuben Silver lived in the Clevelands Mount Pleasant neighborhood from 1955 to 1957 when they moved to Cleveland Heights. They stayed at this house on Berkshire Road until they moved to an apartment in Shaker Heights in 2010.

They are dedicated parents who have always made sure there is time with the family, said Dan Silver.

She was very supportive of all of our interests, said Josh Silver, Philadelphia’s youngest son.

Paul Silver said her mother had an effect on just about everyone she met.

My mom was so curious and interested in everyone she met, whether it was the cable repairman or an actor she was meeting for the first time, he said.

She could be blunt, but she was always honest, and I think people respected that and appreciated it.

Coble described the Silvers as his theater adoptive parents.

She not only advised me as a theater artist, but also shared family stories and her own mother’s wisdom, so I really felt like there were more family ties. , did he declare.

Dorothy showed me how to successfully manage both (life and career). She showed me that you can live a full, rich and fulfilling life while still being a brilliant artist.

After performing with Silver in several shows, Coble wrote two plays especially for her: The Velocity of Autumn which hit Broadway in 2014 and The Hat Box.

The Hat Box, a one-night comedy / drama staged as part of the Cleveland Play Houses New Grand Theater Festival in 2019, was the last new play Silver worked on, Coble said.

Dorothy Silver stands in front of family and theatrical photos at her Shaker Heights apartment in 2011. (Donald Rosenberg / The Plain Dealer)

Sholiton said she wrote four plays featuring mature women, and Silver starred in three of them. She would have been in all four, but the fourth was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Silver suffered her stroke on July 8, Sholiton noted, she was scheduled to record in early August a short story series written by Cleveland writer Martha Wolfenstein, who died in 1906. It was to be an Interplay Jewish Theater project. .

Dorothy thought these stories were brilliant, Sholiton said. She was very animated and happy to work.

Sholiton said the plan was to have the stories recorded by the theater and dedicate them to Silver.

Silvers’ final performance made available to the public was a reading of On the Grill, by Dror Keren, recorded last September as part of Dobama Theaters The Soliloque Project. It was posted online for Dobama members in October.

Sholiton also wrote a monologue for Silver last fall titled The Family Zoom which she performed in March. This was also produced by Dobama Theater but has not been released.

I have her recording of this, and I’ll probably post it, but I don’t know (when or where) just yet, Sholiton said.

A Zoom for Silver memorial service will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on September 5. For more details, visit shapirofuneral.com end of August.

A lot of people will argue that Dorothy was an icon and the first lady of the Cleveland Theater, and it’s true, Sternfeld said. She was also a deeply human and loving friend. His legacy will be both.

Ed Wittenberg is a freelance writer in Cleveland Heights.