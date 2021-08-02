Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe return as “The Bachelorette” co-hosts – The Hollywood Reporter





The bachelorette with Michelle Young found her hosts. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe – The First Bachelorette leaders who stepped in to co-host Season 17 amid Chris Harrison’s hiatus (and eventual departure) – are returning to host the 18th season, ABC and Warner Horizon have confirmed to The Hollywood reporter. Adams and Bristowe are currently co-hosting the broadcast. Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston. The duo, who kicked off the season with positive reviews, took over from Harrison after leaving the franchise. Thurston’s season marks the premiere of the Bachelorette and Bachelor the franchise will not be hosted by Harrison and ABC and franchise producers Warner Horizon are reportedly looking for a permanent host to resume the gig with the 2022 season of The single person. When you talk to THR Earlier in the season, Adams and Bristowe had expressed interest in returning to host Young’s season, which will mark the franchise’s third long-term Black Bachelorette. Their comeback deals were closed over, as Young’s season went into production over the weekend. Its season begins on October 19. “I think people really enjoyed this refreshing season and what women can bring to the table when it comes to empowering themselves, and I think the people back home really like to see that,” said Bristowe when asked if Young’s season has female hosts. “We would love to be a part of it. And even if it’s not us, we would love to see women involved. Adams also supported the franchise for the changes it made behind the scenes following the racial controversy during the 2021 season of The single person, which led to Harrison’s eventual departure and raised broader questions about the franchise’s systemic racial issues. “If people are speaking out on something else and calling their attention to something, it doesn’t go unnoticed by the franchise. I think change is something they’re open to, obviously, and very much aware of, as you can see with us sitting here right now, ”Adams said. THR as Thurston’s season began to air. Last week, closer to the end of the season, she added changes: “Nothing happens overnight but it does.” The ABC and Warner Horizon statement amid the fallout in March had promised, “As we continue the dialogue on achieving greater equity and inclusion within The single person franchise, we are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our team, including in the ranks of executive producers. While the cast and co-hosts in recent seasons have been increasingly diverse, no further changes have been announced for Young’s season, including any announcements of BIPOC members being added to the executive producer ranks. Thurston’s season averages around 4.5 million viewers and a rating of 1.2 among adults aged 18 to 49, including a week of delayed viewing. While this is down 25% in viewership and 33% in the key advertising demographic from the fall 2020 season, the season ranks third overall in total audience and first among adults aged 18 to 49 on ABC’s summer programming. The final will air on Monday, August 9. Rick Porter contributed to this story.

