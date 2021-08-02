Learn photography and Photoshop from award-winning Hollywood professionals





Do you want to take amazing portraits, outdoor or studio photos? Maybe you want to improve the images you use in your business – or start an exciting new activity as a professional photographer. How about being trained in these things by some of Hollywood’s most sought-after pros? You will do exactly that in the bestPhoto school: learn photography and Photoshop from the masters of HollywoodELearning course bundle, and today it’s priced from $ 2,990 to an incredible $ 99.99. With 13 separate courses included in this epic masterclass, it comes down to less than $ 8 per course. Not only that, but with this limited time offer, you will also get back $ 20 in site credit. This massive bootcamp will teach you everything you need to know to become a professional photographer, even if you’re a beginner – from the fundamentals of professional photography and using your DSLR, to taking portraits, to taking photos of action and movie poster creation. In classes like In the Studio with Michael Muller, you’ll learn how to take professional portraits and portraits using natural light, studio lights, and how to achieve stunning results with just one cheap light. Having these skills alone can lead you to a very lucrative sideline as a professional photographer for corporate and actor portraits (portrait photographers earn between $ 100 and $ 250 per hour,on average). Next, in the Processing and Retouching in PhotoShop course, you will learn how to make your photography look polished and professional, starting with the basics of cleaning, cloning, and healing tools., as well as eye retouching, creative portrait coloring, and background composition for stunning effects. The pros you’ll learn from are Michael Muller and Patrick Hoelck: two of Hollywood’s most sought-after and award-winning celebrity photographers. They have photographed some of the world’s most memorable billboards and magazine covers, while their work has also appeared in art galleries around the world. You will have seen their photographs in campaigns for Nike, Coca Cola, Elle and Rolling Stone, as well as their work in films like The Avengers, all the Iron Man films and all the X-Men films. Take your first step to becoming a master photographer withPhoto school: learn photography and Photoshop from the masters of Hollywood and get $ 20 in site credit,on sale with 96% off right now, for just $ 99.99 (regular price $ 2,990).

