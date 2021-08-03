Choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty for his Bollywood debut

This transition from the scene to the choreography of the film was neither planned nor intentional nor pushed but was gradual and fluid.

Famous dancer Sudarshan Chakravorty, who is the founder and director of Sapphire Creations Dance Company, made his Bollywood debut as a choreographer. In a frank conversation with The Telegraph, we got to know the man, his craft and what lies ahead.

I have been a performer and choreographer for stage performances for almost three decades and have been a catalyst in creating an organic physical vocabulary unique to contemporary dance in this part of India. It has been an interesting journey to use dance as a vehicle for social awareness using various themes such as gender, sexuality, ecology, politics and consumerism over the years, stirring the comfort of existing modern dance forms. practiced in the region.

My approach to dance and my stories made my work quite remarkable and caught the attention of many young directors in Tollywood. So I started working with Srijit Mukherji, Mainak Bhaumik, Anik Datta, Pratim D. Gupta, Arindam Sil and others who used my dance idiom as an extension of the cinematic experience to tell their stories to the screen. I choreographed the tree dance sequence in Sushmita Sen’s Nirbaak and reimagined the Ramayana sequences in Take One with Swastika Mukherjee to name a few that left an impression of my radical style in Bengali cinema.

This transition from the scene to the choreography of the film was not planned, intentional or pushed, but was gradual and fluid as the directors wanted an alternate orientation of movement to be intrinsically incorporated into the films so that the dance itself- even become a character and not just for the purpose of excitement or romance.

Over the years, I have also been offered to choreograph commercial item numbers and romantic love songs and have even made appearances myself, like Aschorjyo Prodeep by Anik Datta, Charuulata 2011 from Agnidev Chatterjee and Mukhomukhi from Kamaleswar Mukherjee. I choreographed 16 movies in Tollywood and now I’m making my Bollywood debut with back to back movies!

How were the Bolly projects born?

My work started with Bollywood heroines in TV commercials when I choreographed Karisma Kapoor and Mahima Chaudhry. It is considered the next level if you have the opportunity to choreograph in Bollywood movies, but for this you must be based in Mumbai. Fortunately, over the past few years we have seen a lot of such movies being shot or set in cities as this cityscape itself has become a part of the movies and Calcutta has always been a favorite in the city. Bolly brigade. I had the opportunity to choreograph a street sequence considered to be a surreal experience by the protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyaari Bindu but this part was not preserved in the film.

You are involved in two Bollywood films at the moment

My Bollywood debut will be in Ms. Undercover, which is headed by Radhika Apte. I choreographed and shot it in March. The song is part of a climactic sequence set to the Navadurga mantra where I used 12 boys with Radhika, drawing from Kalaripayattu, a martial art form from Kerala. Draped in red and gold, the piece was an ode to the Mother Goddess, emphasizing the power of fertility, where Radhika personifies the Goddess with her strong postures and mudras.

I also do Uma with Kajal Aggarwal. Bollywood back-to-back was something I never expected and that too in a year where our work itself seemed to come to a halt due to the pandemic. But as the second wave gradually faded and we returned to normal mode, a call came from producer Avishek Ghosh who I worked with earlier in a Bengali movie. He expressed his desire to hire me as a choreographer for the film directed by Tathagata Singha. The film is about family relationships and I choreographed two important sequences and one of them is directed by the protagonist (Kajal).

It’s completely the opposite of what I did in Mrs Undercover, which was dark, ritualistic and traditional. Here the song is funny and the artist’s comedic timing will be the ultimate quotient and as far as I’ve seen it happen and delivered I’m sure audiences will love Kajal’s expressions and moves. The dance is funky and relaxed with movements taken from everyday life but punctuated with vibrant movements.

How was your experience working with the Bolly actresses?

In most cases, the actresses are humble and gentle, from Sushmita Sen to Nirbaak who admitted immediately after watching the rehearsal that she would need special training and specific guidance and that she would give the best. of itself. This feeling of abandonment shows the talent and humility of a professional artist who respects her profession and the people of the industry. This was the case for Radhika and Kajal who showed immense respect for my process, structure and content.