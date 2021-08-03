Entertainment
Hollywood economy gains ground as tourists and events return – Whittier Daily News
Hollywood is bouncing back.
After suffering a sharp drop in tourism, temporary business closures, stay-at-home orders and a host of pandemic-related security restrictions, business is picking up, though some continue to struggle.
A second quarter 2021 report from Hollywood partnership shows an almost 50% increase in hotel occupancy compared to the previous three months and a 164% increase in pedestrian traffic.
The partnership manages the city’s Property-Based Improvement District, which stretches along the famous Walk of Fame and spans Hollywood Boulevard from LaBrea Avenue Gateway in the west to Highway 101 in the east. .
“Not quite out of the woods”
“While we’re not quite out of the woods yet, we can see the glade through the trees,” said partnership president and CEO Kristopher Larson. “The past three months have delivered a litany of good news and further indications of enthusiasm for the road ahead.”
Larson said foot traffic was rebounding rapidly in Hollywood, drawing visitors not only from the area but from across the country.
“We track cell phone data on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he said. “We use a tool called place.ai, which contracts with a bunch of different apps. It’s not perfect, but it shows that over 60% of Walk of Fame visitors currently come from outside the region.
Metro ridership, rising hotel demand
Data from the report’s second quarter shows the highest level of metro ridership since the start of the pandemic. Metro Red Line ridership increased 16% on weekdays and 23% on Saturdays and Sundays from ridership estimates for the first quarter.
The report also shows that demand for hotel rooms in Hollywood increased 74% in the second quarter of 2021 and 233% from the previous year during the worst days of the pandemic.
Five new hotels are currently under construction in the Hollywood Entertainment District, a 12-block area along Hollywood Boulevard known for its historical significance. These projects will add 830 additional hotel rooms.
The framework for the 134-room Whiskey Hotel just north of Hollywood Boulevard quickly took shape, according to the partnership, and a new Hyatt hotel on Cahuenga Boulevard recently secured a $ 27 million bridging loan to continue the construction.
Other hotels in the pipeline include the Godfrey Hotel, the Thompson Hotel and the Tommie Hotel.
Larson acknowledged that Hollywood was still emerging from an unprecedented downturn.
“When the pandemic started last year, we saw the most severe drop on record in the number of pedestrians,” he said. “It was a strange place. People just haven’t come out.
Venues have had some of the biggest hits, Larson said, but venues like Hollywood Bowl now have full schedules for 2021.
Still in trouble
The partnership report bodes well for Hollywood’s takeover, although some companies are still struggling.
“We were closed for about two and a half months last year and our sales fell 90%,” said Maria Cruz, general manager of Hollywood memorabilia. “We’re slowly picking up, but now that people are going back to school, we seem to be taking another plunge. “
The store – which sells everything from t-shirts, trophies and key chains to Marilyn Monroe cutouts, gift baskets and customizable Walk of Fame stars – is also looking to increase its membership.
“We tried to recall most of our employees, but some just don’t come back to work,” said Cruz. “With COVID, they are always afraid to get close to customers who are not wearing masks, and others are unemployed and can make more money that way.”
Burgers and stout beers fared better.
The North Cahuenga Boulevard Brewery and Brewery continued to offer outdoor service and take-out during the pandemic and it also has on-site parking, which many Hollywood companies do not have, according to the general manager. Justin Davis.
“I think the companies that weren’t able to offer an outside service because they didn’t have a place had more difficulties because many customers just thought they were closed”, a- he declared. “The Delta variant could be responsible for a small slowdown for us over the past week or two, but our business has remained broadly stable.”
Sources
2/ https://www.whittierdailynews.com/2021/08/02/hollywood-economy-gains-traction-as-tourists-events-return/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]