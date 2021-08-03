How Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will replace Prince Harry

Although Kate Middleton has already spent the year expanding her charitable portfolio by founding a new early childhood research center, it looks like she still has room for a few more high profile jobs. Sunday, Times reported that Kate has been chosen as the new boss of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, and an official announcement will be made ahead of the Rugby World Cup this fall.

Until the beginning of this year, the work belonged to Prince Harry, who abandoned him as part of his official departure from the palace with his wife, Meghan Markle. Since the release, the tabloids have speculated that other royals will be asked to take over, but Kate’s appointment as rugby boss would be the first high-profile example of the shifting burden. As a patron, Kate will likely be involved in the current leagues Inner warrior campaign, which encourages girls and women to get involved in full contact sport.

According to a senior military source who spoke to the newspaper, Princess Anne will soon step in as the next Captain General of the Royal Marines, which Harry himself, a veteran of the Navy, succeeded Prince Philip in 2017. Although he held a largely ceremonial role, the Prince did. sometimes does. fly helicopters and participate in war games within the framework of its functions.

Princess Anne has already done a lot with us over the years, the source said. She is really well connected to the Navy and therefore has a soft spot for the Royal Marines. We are very comfortable with her, especially given her exceptional sporting background.

When Meghan and Harry first announced their royal outing, they said they hoped they could continue to represent Queen Elizabeth, despite the search for financial independence. But the Queen, who was reportedly opposed to a half-in, half-out deal, then decided on a 12-month review period, during which they would no longer work in the royal family. The deal was made in February 2020 and Meghan and Harry officially started their lives outside the palace on March 31 of the same year.

By the time February 2021 arrived, they had already signed deals with Netflix and Spotify and started their own foundation, Archewell, proving they could do it on their own. During a moment of great drama over couples’ decision to sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the palace announced that Meghan and Harry would be stepping down from their roles in a few charities linked to the Queen, including rugby leagues, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Queens Commonwealth Trust and the National Theater.

Last year, a source close to Harry told the Sun he was particularly devastated by the prospect of losing his three military appointments, including his role in the Royal Marines. Although he lost his ceremonial title, he remained in contact with the Royal Marines throughout 2020, and earlier this year he won major damages after a tabloid unfounded claim he had cut off contact with his military connections.

Although some have speculated this Prince william would take over the role of rugby that her brother had occupied since 2010, Kate is an equally logical choice. Longtime rugby fan Kate made headlines for her enthusiastic response to a match at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

In 2014, Pippa Middleton described his family’s dedication to the sport, conjuring up an image of his father Michael stuck to TV on a Saturday. Rugby was an important thing for our family, and the focal point was the international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were both social and sporting occasions, she wrote in Vanity Show. We plan our weekends around the big games, a quick bite to eat at halftime or a lunch on our knees, usually a chicken pie or something so cozy and English.

