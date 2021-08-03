Chrissy Teigen’s first sober Italian getaway | Entertainment





Chrissy Teigen enjoyed her “first sober Italian getaway” this weekend. The Sports Illustrated model traveled to Italy on Sunday August 1 with her husband John Legend for a special Unicef ​​event and she admits it was “trippy” not to be “wasted” as she does. would do in the past. She wrote: “We haven’t done something like this for so long, it made us feel young again! … but really thank you for making me feel so beautiful and helping me in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway. I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab / medical. Anyway, honestly, it was so trippy to be sober to something you would have usually been for wasted. (sic) “ Chrissy is grateful that she has nothing to regret on this trip. She added in her post: “It got together with all the crazy hot young models and club guys and seeing your young me over and over again, oh man that was crazy. Either way, I don’t know. not. I was rambling. We had so much fun. “I didn’t do anything that I regret and I’m glad I remember everything !! (sic)” Chrissy has previously admitted that she gave up drinking alcohol because she was tired of “fucking herself”. She wrote on her Instagram story: “A month ago, on my birthday, I received this book [‘Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol’] from my doctor and friend. I was done making a fool of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of drinking all day and feeling like shit at 6, not being able to sleep. “ The model urged her social media followers to read the book, even if they are not considering giving up alcohol. She said, “I’ve been sober ever since and even if you don’t see yourself doing it or don’t want to, it’s still an amazing read.”

