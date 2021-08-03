Hollywood Hopes for Labor Day to reopen Delta Blow Covid cases soar – deadline

EXCLUSIVE: When Covid vaccines became widely available in the United States a few months ago, studios, talent agencies, management companies, law firms, and advertising firms optimistically embraced the idea that offices closed 16 months ago would be filled with employees again just after Labor Day. Now that the Delta variant has created an alarming number of virus cases in Los Angeles and beyond, a sampling from Deadline indicates that almost everyone has held back their plans.

A director of a large management company said, “Three or four weeks ago we reopened with a three week summer schedule in the office, in person. We went back to virtual a week later. As the old saying goes, we made plans and God laughed.

As the upsurge in positive Covid cases rages in Los Angeles, even among those vaccinated, major Hollywood agencies, studios and other service companies are trying to devise new plans for the reopening of offices. Most have abandoned September and hope to muster their troops the following month. At CAA, for example, sources said the hope is now to reopen in mid-October, at least for employees who have been vaccinated. That’s another thing Hollywood grapples with – whether to respect the idea that vaccination should be a personal choice.

Too many back-to-work TV shows are seeing work stoppages due to Covid cases for anyone to be comfortable with treating vaccinations as elective surgery. Sean Penn still hasn’t returned to work Gas lit, the Watergate series produced by UPC for Starz, after, as Deadline revealed, he insisted that everyone on the production be vaccinated, even though studios and unions agreed not to impose the rule of vaccination only to those closest to the actors and directors. Such resistance from influential stars – Penn is vaccinated but feels deeply concerned about the issue after his CORE has spent most of 16 months administering tests and vaccines in LA and other cities – may well grow and support the vaccination problem even more.

This leaves Hollywood with a myriad of dilemmas, including how long must negotiators and support staff work remotely from their homes while still paying high rents in posh, empty Hollywood headquarters. The past weekend saw a further increase in cases as the county reported 3,045 new positive cases on Sunday and five new deaths.

The CAA said it had not set a return date in stone, targeting mid-October instead of September. Similarly, LBI Management also informed its employees in an email today that there was no longer a return-to-work mandate in mid-September “out of caution”, that the new date could easily be October. LBI will provide another update to employees in mid-September.

This morning, Sony Pictures Entertainment was among the first of the major studios to delay the return of their employees from the week of September 7 to early or mid-October as they continue to assess the situation with the Delta variant. in a note from SPE president Tony Vinciquerra, he recalled that returning employees have the opportunity to work a flexible work week (i.e. three days in the office) until the end of the year .

WME opened an office on July 7. Following the push, the agency closed on July 12. The agency returned to the drawing board to determine when to reopen. The APA had a soft opening on July 6 for employees who were fully vaccinated and wanted to voluntarily return to work in person, but it did not decide on a mandatory return date. ICM Partners and Paradigm have not set final return dates either.

On June 15, UTA was the first major agency to open its Los Angeles office. Now, they still allow staff to choose to come in, offer an opt-in or opt-out before the start of the month, and also ask how many days they think they’ll be around. If you sign up, the agency requires all staff to be fully immunized or stay home. About 50% have opted so far, choosing to return. This does not necessarily reflect the number of staff vaccinated, which is probably higher, but only the number of returnees. No visitors are allowed at this time. Since the opening, the only big change following the outbreak is that all staff must wear masks indoors as per the city’s mask mandate.

In addition to mandatory returns, vaccine requirements are also under development. Most want their staff to be stung, except for those who cite religious reasons or health risks as the reason to avoid Covid fire. For those who volunteer in the office, the CAA requires a mask and proof of vaccination, something that will remain in place if the October reopening date is met. WME is also aligning with California Governor Newsom’s guidelines, requiring those who come to the office to be vaccinated, except for religious / personal exemptions. The vaccination requirement is by no means new: studios already request proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 24 hours for entry to mass events like The suicide squad premiere at Westwood tonight. They want positive word of mouth, not a super broadcast event.

Management 360 employees, it is said, are almost 100% vaccinated and the company has allowed staff to work from the office electively, with strict protocols. Like many talent representation companies, Management 360 has adapted well to working from home and through digital gatherings. Brillstein Entertainment Partners also has a vaccination requirement, not a big challenge because all employees have been vaccinated. BEP is still figuring out when to return, as is 3 Arts, which is still thinking about vaccinations but will likely insist on them and at least require the unvaccinated to wear masks. Range Media Partners has yet to come up with a return-to-work plan, but their challenge is different from the others: the fledgling company formed during the pandemic, and they’re still figuring out what traders in offices will occupy.

The majority of studios Deadline contacted today remain in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to staff members returning to work later in the year.

Not all of them have a strict rule on compulsory vaccination. Disney announced Friday that it has imposed such a requirement on all hourly salaried and non-union employees. Some Disney employees returned to the Burbank, Calif., Lot, which was part of their phased plan. It remains to be seen when the rest will. Sony will not be applying mandatory vaccinations to its returning staff, at least at this point.

Similar to Disney, Universal pursues a voluntary summer smooth comeback for staff members, as the studio follows local and industry protocols. NBCUniversal saw a small number of production and operations staff return to work on June 15, as Deadline first reported.

Warner Bros. continues to aim for a comeback in early September at the time of this article and has not disclosed what its Covid vaccination policy will be. Dune and Godzilla Studio-financier Legendary is also looking to return in September, but it all depends on the state of science and employee safety. Netflix has not publicly announced any plans to return to work, although it was announced that it was in September. Last week, Netflix announced a vaccine requirement for cast and crew members on its productions.

Just as the post-Labor Day reopenings were wiped out, all of those plans will be changed if the pandemic continues to rage as there are so many new cases of Covid, attributed to many choosing not to be vaccinated. The number of new Covid-related cases reported in Los Angeles County increased by 80% last week. There were 1,996 reported in the county on Monday July 26. As of Friday, that number had reached 3,606.

The increase was driven by a more than five-fold increase in case rates among white LA residents, from 18 per 100,000 on June 19 to 83 per 100,000 on July 17. That’s from a quadruple among the county’s Black and Asian populations and a tripling among Latino residents.

Additionally, the increases, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, have affected wealthier and more industrial communities on the West Side, including Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, Beverly Crest and Venice, as well as adjacent studios. neighborhoods such as Studio City, Sherman Oaks and Encino. The winter push was caused by higher case rates in central Los Angeles. This is not the case this time around.

The current rise is alarmingly similar to last spring’s peak in LA County, which peaked at 3,254 cases on July 20, 2020. But that peak started at a higher level, has already passed last spring’s peak and shows no signs of slowing down soon.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.