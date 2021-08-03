In an interview with ABC, Kathy Griffin says breaking up with CNN Anderson Cooper was tough … that we hurt





NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: (LR) Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin host “New Year’s Eve Live” on … [+] CNN during New Years Eve 2017 in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai / FilmMagic)

Actress Kathy Griffin, who revealed on Monday she was undergoing surgery for lung cancer, told ABC News she developed an addiction to pain relievers and considered suicide in the years following her appearance in a photo depicting her with a bloody mask that looked like a Donald Trump head joke that cost her a regular role in the cover of CNN’s New Year’s Eve alongside Anderson Cooper. I laughed to stay alive. And what I found was that I felt like if I couldn’t make other people laugh, then I had no purpose in living. I have no reason to live. In the interview with ABCs, Juju Chang will air Monday night on Night lineGriffin said the fallout from Trump’s photo was massive, not only has her career been derailed, but she says she has received death threats. She was also hurt by people she considered friends, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who said at the time he was appalled at Trump’s photo, calling it disgusting and completely inappropriate. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: (LR) Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin host “New Year’s Eve Live” on … [+] CNN during New Years Eve 2017 in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai / FilmMagic)

Anderson Cooper’s situation was just difficult because I just loved him. I just adored him, Griffin said. So this one hurt. I think emotionally it was the most painful, to have so many friends who, to this day, haven’t called. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Griffin says she recovered from her painkiller addiction only to learn that a mass shed had for several years on one of her lungs had suddenly doubled in size. I’ve had it for a long time, Griffin said of mass. And it’s x-rayed every three years and hasn’t increased. So she said, Well, this time it grew. Griffin says surgery to remove half of the lung can lead to a full recovery. I’m about to lose half of my lung, and by the way, can I tell you something? When you’re a comic, doctors all want to be funny. I love it when they try stuff on me like it hasn’t happened to me in 40 fucking years, she said.

