Matt Damon says he’s never used ‘F-Slur’ personally, stands with LGBTQ + community – The Hollywood Reporter





Following Matt Damon’s reaction to a recent interview in which the actor revealed that he kept using the “f-insult for a homosexual” a few months ago, he turned to expressed to clarify his remarks. In an interview with the United Kingdom Sunday opening hours Posted over the weekend, Damon recalled how the term offensive to gay people was “commonly used as a child, with a different application.” He then sparked controversy after sharing that he used the term in a joke “months ago,” but his daughter let him see he made a mistake. In a press release sent to Hollywood journalist, the actor clarified that he had never used the insult personally. “During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter in which I tried to contextualize for her the progress that has been made – although by no means completed – since I was growing up in Boston and as a kid I heard the word ‘f * g’ used on the streets before I even knew what it was referring to. I explained that this word was used constantly and with casually and was even a line of dialogue in one of my films as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed her disbelief that there ever could have been a moment when that word was used without thinking. To my admiration. and to my pride, she was extremely articulate about how painful that word would have been for someone in the LGBTQ + community, no matter how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her , but delighted with his passion, his values ​​and his desire for social justice ”, declared re Damon in a statement provided to THR. He added: “I have never called anyone ‘f **** t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal wake-up call. I do not use insults of any kind. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires an active movement towards justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself as “one of the good guys.” And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ + community n “Still not uncommon, I understand why my statement has led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ + community.”

