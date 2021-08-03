Mayor de Blasio appoints Margaret Nelson Interim Commissioner of New York Parks





NEW YORK– Mayor Bill de Blasio today appointed Margaret Nelson Acting Commissioner of Parks for New York. Nelson, currently Parks’ Deputy Commissioner for Urban Parks Services and Public Programs, began his career at Parks in 2014. “Our parks are the backyards of New Yorkers, and taking care of them requires a leader with experience, vision and passion,” said Major Bill de Blasio. “Margaret is a proven public servant who will be an integral part of our recovery. I thank Mitchell for his 7 years of dedicated service to our parks and to the people of New York. “ “Our recovery must be anchored in fairness, and our parks are one of the cornerstones of this effort,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. “I am delighted to be working with Margaret in her new role – she has been an energetic and creative driver of our equity investments over the past several years and her extensive experience with parks will allow for a smooth transition in leadership. I thank Mitchell Silver for his unwavering dedication to making our parks better, more welcoming and much more equitable for all, and for making NYC Parks a great place to work and a model of effective and efficient service. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve New York City. Thank you to Mayor de Blasio for entrusting me with the management of the jewel that is NYC Parks ”, declared Acting Commissioner Margaret Nelson. “I also want to especially thank outgoing Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver for his phenomenal leadership over the past 7 years. Her culture of care and focus on health, happiness and fun are all shared ideals that I hope to bring to the table as I take on this new role. As the city continues to move forward towards recovery, we hope to keep our parks thriving, accessible and fair for all New Yorkers to enjoy. “ Nelson is a 7-year NYC Parks veteran, recently appointed Deputy Commissioner for Urban Parks Services and Public Programs in May 2019, where she oversaw the operations and staff of 36 city recreation centers, the Urban Park Rangers and park enforcement patrol units. In addition to her most recent role, Acting Commissioner Nelson previously served as Chief of Staff to Commissioner Silver. She was a key member of the leadership team responsible for setting agency policies, guiding external and internal communications, and managing relationships with stakeholders, including non-profit partners. lucrative and elected officials. Since joining the agency in 2014, Acting Commissioner Nelson has been tasked with helping to implement the administration’s vision for equity in public spaces, park planning and development. , innovation and technology, and maintenance of parks. She has led a number of interdivisional funding initiatives, including securing more than $ 80 million for fleet vehicle replacements and establishing a Grounds Maintenance and Replacement Model Program in synthetic grass. Acting Commissioner Nelson received her Masters in Public Administration from New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service and BA from Duke University with Magna Cum Laude.

