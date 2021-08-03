China’s entertainment and media sector to experience robust growth

A visitor watches a video game with virtual reality equipment at an exhibition in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. SHI LEI / FOR CHINA DAILY



PwC: Global Industry’s Total Revenue Reaches $ 358.6 Billion This Year

The total revenue of China’s entertainment and media industry is estimated to be around $ 358.6 billion this year and is expected to reach some $ 436.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate reaching 5 , 1%, higher than the global rate of 4.6%, according to a new report. from the global accounting firm PwC.

China will lead the world in terms of average revenue growth in segments such as virtual reality, over-the-top video (OTT) and internet advertising, according to the report.

“China’s entertainment and media industry is recovering faster than the rest of the world. With the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19, films, live music and trade shows will experience robust growth in 2021, ”said Aileen Mo, PwC’s head of entertainment and media in Mainland China. industry partner.

Over the next few years, along with the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and technological innovations, the fierce competition in China’s entertainment and media industry will undergo huge changes, Mo said, adding that Revenue share of the virtual reality and video OTT market is expected to continue to grow.

In addition, the rapid development of 5G and the Internet of Things has propelled the growth of Internet advertising. The report points out that China’s internet advertising revenue will reach about $ 117.5 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%.

Notably, spending on mobile internet advertising is poised to dominate the growth of China’s internet advertising industry, with its share of total internet advertising revenue rising to 66% by 2025.

China’s OTT video market revenue is expected to reach $ 17.3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate reaching 11.86%, which is faster than the global growth rate, according to the report.

Cecilia Yau, media leader for PwC in Mainland China and Hong Kong, said consumers are gaining power as they now watch more content such as new movies, live webcasts and concerts online via OTT video platforms, and they are diversifying their consumption scenarios. These changes in consumer behavior are influencing the entertainment and media industry, Yau added.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, the number of people visiting cinemas in China fell in 2020, but the industry has generally recovered well. Since August 2020, the country’s film industry has started to gradually recover.

The report states that as of December 2020, Chinese box office revenue had fallen to $ 2.9 billion, falling to 92.4% of the level of the same period of December in 2019, and the number of moviegoers also increased. rebounded sharply to reach around 1.4 billion in 2021.

In terms of revenue, China and the United States remain the two largest cinema markets in the world. Chinese cinema revenue is expected to account for 23.5% of total global cinema revenue of $ 47 billion in 2025, just behind the United States’ 24.1%, PwC said.

“Looking ahead, Sino-foreign film cooperation will continue to thrive, becoming the main future development trend of China’s film industry. In addition, with the rapid development of new technologies in virtual reality and augmented reality, artificial intelligence and biotechnology, the science fiction film industry will continue to advance, ”said Emily Liu, partner of PwC in the entertainment and media industry in mainland China.

Additionally, China is the world’s largest video game and esports market, with combined revenue reaching $ 31.5 billion in 2020. The compound annual growth rate of video games and esports is estimated at 4.9 % and 12.3%, respectively, from 2021 to 2025, the report says.

Meanwhile, the revenue share of social and casual app-based games in China is expected to reach 71.8% of overall video game revenue by 2025, and the revenue share of Chinese esports media rights and sponsorship. of total esports is expected to reach 75.1% by 2025 in the domestic market.

The growth rate of Chinese mobile games in overseas markets has been increasing year by year since 2017. In 2020, the scale of China’s overseas games market jumped 33.25% year-on-year. The report adds that in the future, the potential of the overseas market is still huge, and the launch of overseas video games will lead to the revenue growth of platform operators.