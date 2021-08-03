Baker Mayfield hits Hollywood Higgins deep for TD; Nick Chubb gets 1st transfer on Day 5 of Browns training camp: Hey, Mary Kay! video





BEREA, Ohio – On Day 5 of Brown’s training camp, Baker Mayfield punched Rashard Hollywood Higgins deeply for a TD, then returned and found KhaDarel Hodge for another long score to a chorus of cheers. The big games got the crowds excited and prepared for some great runs for Nick Chubb, who signed his three-year contract extension worth $ 36.6 million in the morning. In the video above, we revolve around these two topics and more. – Browns playoff shirts, hats for sale: Here’s where Cleveland Browns fans can order shirts and hats celebrating the team that qualified for the 2020 NFL playoffs. More Browns Blanket Monday was calm before the pads continued plus an interview with linebacker Anthony Walker: Orange and Brown Talk Nick Chubb looks strong after signing overtime and Anthony Walker quits training: Thoughts on Browns training camp walkout What Nick Chubb’s extension means for the Browns; Free agency Cavs: Doug Lesmerises, Kevan Arnold on Mondays Sports 4 CLE Browns safety Ronnie Harrison out for an undisclosed number of days: Kevin Stefanski’s quick shots Browns running back Nick Chubb: I can’t ask for anything better than where I am Why Nick Chubbs’ 3-year, $ 36.6 million contract extension is a win-win, and what’s next for the Browns: Mary Kay Cabot Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant – who is the Browns’ No.1 tight end? What We Learned at Training Camp – Ellis L. Williams

