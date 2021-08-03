10 actors considered iconic superheroes

Connect with us

Getting the right cast for any movie is important, but finding the perfect actor for a superhero role is especially important because if they’re misinterpreted, a legion of comic book fans will strike the studios with great vengeance and furious anger.

From Michael Keaton as Batman to Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man to Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, superhero casting directors have often gotten it right. But there are plenty of stars considered for each iconic comic book role before the perfect candidate is picked.

ten Joaquin Phoenix as Batman

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Batman

Darren Aronofsky, the famous arthouse director behind Black Swan and Requiem for a dream, once developed an adaptation of the Batman comic First year. He wrote a gritty and violent screenplay with Frank Miller that aimed for an R rating.

Warner Bros. was hoping Freddie Prinze, Jr. would play Bruce Wayne in the ultimately unproduced movie First year movie, but according to Empire, Aronofsky preferred Joaquin Phoenix for the role. Ironically, Phoenix ended up winning an Oscar for playing Batman’s greatest enemy, the Joker.

9 Sam Rockwell as Iron Man

Sam Rockwell as Justin Hammer and Iron Man in the Comics

At the start of the development of Iron Man, even before there was a screenplay, director Jon Favreau approached Sam Rockwell about the possibility of playing Tony Stark. According to MTV, Rockwell was interested in the role, but Favreau chose Robert Downey, Jr. after seeing his screen test.

The studio was reluctant to launch Downey because he hadn’t been a big star in years and was the source of high-profile drug addiction issues, but Favreau fought to launch him and the rest is history. Rockwell played the role of Justin Hammer in Stark Iron man 2, also directed by Favreau.

8 Jack Black as a green lantern

Jack Black in School of Rock and Green Lantern in the comics

As reported by Vanity Show, Robert Smigel, best known as the voice and co-creator of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, once wrote a The Green Lantern film as a full-fledged comedy intended to be a starring vehicle for Jack Black.

However, after being announced to the public, the project was shut down almost instantly due to widespread backlash from comic book fans. A The Green Lantern The film was ultimately made as a straightforward superhero blockbuster and it didn’t turn out so well.

7 Russell Crowe as Wolverine

Russell Crowe in Gladiator and Wolverine in the comics

Although Wolverine is short and beefy in the comics, the tall and beefy Hugh Jackman ended up being the perfect casting choice to play the role in Foxs. X Men series. He nailed the characters to anger, guilt, cynicism and gruff anti-heroism. But he was not the first choice for the role. Initially, /Movie reports, Bryan Singer wanted Russell Crowe to play Wolverine.

However, Crowe turned it down because his character in Gladiator had a pet wolf and he didn’t want to be labeled as Mr. Wolfman. So, the decision appears to have been based on the misconception that Wolverine has the powers of a wolf and not a wolverine.

6 Tom Cruise as Ozymandias

Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Ozymandias in Watchmen

The Greatest Screen Adaptation of Alan Moores’ Classic Graphic Novel Watchmen is HBO’s limited series, which followed the source material. But Zack Snyders’ R-rated big-budget film adaptation is an underrated gem.

According to Rotten tomatoes, Snyder met Tom Cruise to discuss the role of Ozymandias: He was interested … I talked to him about it for a while.

5 David Duchovny as the Hulk

David Duchovny in The X-Files and Hulk in Marvel Comics

Before Iron Man kicked off the MCU and the movie got revamped as a reboot, The Incredible Hulk was developed as a direct sequel to Ang Lees 2003 Pontoon film, but with a different actor playing the title role since Eric Bana did not want to return. It could have been even more confusing to casual viewers than what they ended up doing (rebooting the franchise with a new actor, then replacing that actor).

During these early stages of development, according to Rotten tomatoes, X files Star David Duchovny was one of the studios’ top picks for the role of Banner.

4 Sandra Bullock as Wonder Woman

Sandra Bullock in Speed ​​and Wonder Woman in DC comics

Diana Prince wouldn’t reach the big screen until Gal Gadot is cast in the DC Extended Universe, but developing a live-action Wonder woman The film began in 1996. ghost hunters director Ivan Reitman was attached as a producer.

According to Variety, producer Joel Silver took over the project in 1999 and began negotiations with Sandra Bullock to play the role of Wonder Woman. Of course, the movie never materialized. Zack Snyder and Patty Jenkins would finally bring Wonder Woman to the big screen almost two decades later.

3 John Krasinski: Captain America

Jim Halpert in The Office and Captain America in Marvel comics

It is impossible to imagine anyone other than Chris Evans playing Steve Rogers since he has embodied the role so perfectly throughout the Infinity Saga. But Jim Halpert himself, John Krasinski, was ready for the role before Evans was cast.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Krasinski told the story of going to Marvels’ offices for an audition. He did his best, but his confidence was shaken after seeing Chris Hemsworth’s imposing physique.

2 Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed and Spider-Man in Marvel comics

Tobey Maguire played the quintessential Peter Parker in Sam Raimis Spider Man trilogy, but he wasn’t the first choice. The studio had its own shortlist which included Leonardo DiCaprio, according to ComicBook.com. DiCaprio had previously been considered for James Cameron’s unrealized R-rated shoot on Spidey in the ’90s.

Interestingly, Maguire and DiCaprio have been friends since they were child actors. Over the years they have co-starred in This boy’s life, Donations Plum, and Gatsby the magnificent.

1 Nicolas Cage as Superman

Nicolas Cage in Raising Arizona and Superman in DC comics

Superman lives could be the most famous non-produced superhero movie of all time. It is even the subject of a whole documentary entitled The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?, which chronicles the troubled pre-production of the unrealized project.

According to the doc, Nicolas Cage was to play the titular Kryptonian in Superman lives, and even did some camera tests in the costume. Tim Burton would direct from a screenplay by Clerk Kevin Smith.

