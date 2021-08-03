Wrexham AFC has Hollywood owners, Premier League prospects and TikTok sponsors. But first, Tamworth

Wrexham’s first preseason trip with the fans was two hours from his home and ended in a 5-0 victory. Nearly a thousand supporters made the trip. Courtesy of Wrexham AFC

No one really knows where the Wrexham AFC is headed under the control of superstar actors / owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but all journeys have to start somewhere, and 1,193 spectators will be able to say “I was there” the day this adventure. sport really clicked quickly.

On Saturday, Wrexham was visiting The Lamb, a small, no-league pitch in Tamworth, England that is as far removed as you can imagine from the showbiz glamor the Hollywood owners of Wrexham have brought to their new team. If Wrexham makes it to the English Football League and moves up the ranks to the Premier League thanks to the support (100% controlling, completed by the Wrexham Supporters Trust and a $ 2million investment in the club) from the “Deadpool” star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, the 5-0 victory at The Lamb, a land nestled between a railroad track and a shopping mall, will mark when it all began.

Although Reynolds and McElhenney have completed their buyback Wrexham in February, halfway through the club’s season in the Vanarama National League (fifth tier of English football), COVID-19 restrictions meant Saturday’s preseason friendly against Tamworth was the first time that supporters could watch their squad since both actors got involved with the Welsh club, which made the game feel like an official take off.

Of the 1,193 fans inside the stadium, 950 had walked the 70 miles of Wrexham – they even had to put up with the closing of the toilets at half time due to a pipe blockage in the visitors’ section – he So it’s fair to say that excitement and anticipation really took hold among a fan base who was desperately waiting for their team to escape non-league English football and return to the Football League (EFL) for the first time. since his relegation in 2008.

“There aren’t many clubs at EFL level that would bring so many supporters to a friendly, so it shows the scale of the club and the challenge we have taken on,” Phil Parkinson told ESPN, the new manager of Wrexham. . “There is an expectation, but we have to be big enough and strong enough to take it.

“We have to face it and embrace it – that’s what playing for a big, ambitious club is like. No job is ever easy, no matter what level you operate at, and this one will pose certainly many challenges along the way. “

The very nomination of Parkinson’s by Reynolds and McElhenney highlights the ambitions they have for their team. The 53-year-old has managed more than 800 games, with clubs like Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers and in 2013 he took Fourth Division Bradford City to the EFL Cup final with wins over Arsenal and Aston Villa underway. of road. As an established manager with a solid reputation, attracting Parkinson’s to Wrexham is a blow and a statement from Reynolds and McElhenney, as is the summer signing of forward Paul Mullin, who scored a Ligue 2 record of 32 goals in 46. games last season to help Cambridge. United wins promotion.

“I spoke to Rob [McElhenney] before getting on board and I’ve had several discussions over the last week, “Parkinson said.” He’s interested in the players we’re looking for, and I’m explaining some targets and why we need them, do- let him know where we are in negotiations. He’s in America and very frustrated that he hasn’t been able to get the point across yet, but he’s very interested and liaising with Ryan regarding the things I’m passing on to him.

“They are very involved and very passionate about the success of the club. I came here because it gives me the chance to rebuild a club.”

Several fans to make the trip brought banners professing their appreciation for their new owners. Courtesy of Mark Ogden / ESPN

Sources told ESPN that following a detailed search for a European football club, Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham because McElhenney saw similarities between the city and his hometown of Philadelphia in that the two were working-class regions with a passion for sport. And Wrexham is sort of a sleeping giant in terms of a lower league, so the club have the potential to grow and potentially even climb as high as the Premier League.

The Welsh team reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1976 and played against Manchester United in the same competition in the 1990-91 season. In 1992, they produced one of the biggest upheavals in the FA Cup, beating defending champions Arsenal in a 2-1 victory at the racetrack. Although North Wales has long been a hotbed for Everton and Liverpool fans given their closeness, Wrexham still commands a large and loyal fan base, as shown by nearly a thousand supporters making the two hour trip to Tamworth.

“We’re still pinching ourselves over the takeover of our club by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds,” Ian, a Wrexham fan, told ESPN. “The Supporters Trust ownership model seemed right back then, but we were sliding into real obscurity. If the 2019-20 season hadn’t ended sooner [because of COVID-19], we could well have been relegated to the National Northern League.

“The Americans brought a sense of humor to things. Their social media output shows that they don’t take themselves too seriously, which is a good thing, and the new management team and players are showing of good ambition. But all that said, I don’t “I don’t want to see the club turn into a business and lose its soul. I don’t want us to become the inferior version of Manchester City, a vehicle for a Gulf state to promote itself.

“All the successes in the world would not be worth it if the soul of our club was lost.”

Another fan, Gary de Ruabon, believes the Reynolds-McElhenney buyout is just good news for the club.

“It’s an incredible story for us,” he said. “Most of us had started to accept that Wrexham was destined never to return to the EFL. It is heartbreaking at times to watch the club struggle since relegation in 2008. But at the very least, Ryan and Rob have brought joy back to Wrexham They gave us hope and excitement and it’s so surreal.

The hiring of Parkinson’s is another sign of Wrexham’s intention given his pedigree much higher up the English football ladder. Ian Horrocks / Getty Images

“Having Hollywood stars running your club is really weird.”

Wrexham flags incorporating the American and Canadian flags – Reynolds is from Vancouver – were scattered around The Lamb on Saturday. One carried the words “Hollywood Fancy In”, with another saying “RR McReynolds: Making Wrexham Great Again”.

The impact of having Hollywood stars in charge of the club can also be seen on the Wrexham shirts, with TikTok signing an agreement as a sponsor of the kit and Expedia paying for the company name to appear on the back of the kit. kit. It’s hard to imagine that another non-league team could sell their jersey space to two multi-billion dollar companies.

At Tamworth, Wrexham starred in his new green and gray band chosen by McElhenney as a tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team, which wears the same colors. But away from the glitz and stardom, the only way for Reynold and McElhenney to make sure Wrexham’s story lives up to the script is to make sure they win. The documentary “Welcome to Wrexham” the two men oversee promises to be a glimpse into the rise and rise of a humble football club, but while Tamworth was a promise of things to come, the real deal The winning promotion begins when the National League season kicks off with a home game against Yeovil on August 21.

“You want to win things, you are not in football to lose games,” defenseman Shaun Brisley, a summer rookie from Port Vale, told ESPN. “The main objective is success at the end and that is promotion in the Football League.

“I didn’t know much about the owners, but if they bring in a manager of Phil Parkinson’s caliber, you know they’re serious this year. They’re trying to bring this great club back into the Football League and I just want to be a part of it. “

It’s still sunny in Philadelphia, but they also want some of that sun in Wrexham.