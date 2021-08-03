Entertainment
Travel Notes podcast: Actress Michelle Langstone on the stunning beauty of Milford Sound
Fiordland is the most beautiful place Michelle Langstone has seen in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
If you’ve been there, you’ll know it’s practically indescribable.
There is something magical about Milford Sound, but even more magical about traveling in uncrowded Milford Sound.
In this week’s episode of the Trip Notes podcast, Travel Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Holmes and I talk with award-winning writer and actress Michelle Langstone about her experience in Fiordland, and why New Zealanders need to make the most of it. the lack of international tourists for this hot spot destination.
The episode was inspired by Michelle’s play “Sounds of Silence” published in NZ Herald Travel magazine on May 11.
“I came back to Milford Sound because I couldn’t get the shape of the landscape out of my mind; those mountains carved by glaciers plunging into deep green water, lichen and moss hugging the faces of giants who seemed to lean down and admire their faces in deep stillness, “she wrote in the article.
“Everything I looked at looked like a painting, and I felt incredibly grateful to be one of a few who slept there at night, with such a glorious morning. It’s a truly special experience and one that in many ways defies description. Fiordland is the most beautiful place I have seen in our country; it is ancient, powerful and serene, and I was happy to feel small and insignificant in front of it. “
Prior to this trip, Michelle had last visited Fiordland on a family vacation when she was 14.
“I remember how crowded it was, but how beautiful it was, and I was always in two minds,” Michelle tells us in the episode.
“To have the opportunity to go there, knowing that there were no tourists, to walk into those Milford Sound parking lots and not a single car, was truly amazing. I was so excited to go back there. .I would live there if I could … in a little bush hut, with a fire. It’s so amazing, this part of the world.
Times Like These writer describes Fiordland’s beauty as stunning. She recommends travelers to visit during the winter months to experience the raw beauty of the ancient region.
“Fiordland itself is wet. The saturation of green and the trees, plants and mosses – those amazing Moses coming down from the cliffs – it’s so alive. It’s amazing and yet it’s freezing and you are wearing hats and mittens, but it’s exhilarating. And I feel like it’s its true form, in the rain and mist that envelops the top of the glaciers. “
In the episode, we also discuss the life of Michelle who grew up on and around ships, and our favorite boating and cruising vacations in New Zealand and around the world.
Despite some near-drowning as a child, Michelle still feels at home on a boat.
“I always think that if something is wrong, you are safer there than on earth. I am not afraid of the sea and I am not afraid of bad weather. From a design point of view, boats belong to bad weather; they’re made to endure that. “
To listen, connect to iHeartRadio or press play on the podcast player above.
Don’t forget to like, subscribe and share with your travel-loving friends.
To verify nzherald.co.nz/tripnotes for videos, stories and more travel content.
Michelle Langstone is the star of the One Lane Bridge news season, which premieres Sunday, August 15 on TVNZ.
