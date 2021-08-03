Shibani Dandekar Addresses Farhan Akhtar Marriage Rumors, Reveals How Their Relationship Evolved During Lockdown | Bollywood





Actress and TV host Shibani Dandekar said the topic of marriage had not been discussed with her partner, Farhan Akhtar. She admitted, however, that they had learned a lot about each other through the lockdown, because of which they were in close proximity to each other for a long time. In an interview, Shibani Dandekar was asked if she was ready to take the relationship to the next level, having already spent so much time with Farhan Akhtar. She told Bollywood Bubble, “Everyone asks me that question. Honestly, it hasn’t been brought up, but I’ve told people I’ll find out and keep you posted. For now. , there is nothing yet. “ Shibani said the lockdown allowed them to get to know each other “much faster” than they otherwise would have. She continued, “We already do so much together, in terms of, we work together, we watch content together, we played with our dogs together, and then he would go to work, and I would go to work. balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both also like our time apart. We had a great setup, actually. “ Read also: Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar mark three years of complicity, Anusha Dandekar is all love Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years. Farhan was previously married to hairdresser Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan Akhtar was last seen onscreen in Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he spoke about Shibani and his family’s reaction to the film. “They all absolutely loved the movie. They completely recognized the hard work it put in. And not just me, even Paresh ji, even Mrunal, Hussain, everyone; they said wonderful things about everyone. from them. ”He continued,“ It was great to see your loved ones enjoying a movie you made. ”

