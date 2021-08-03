Pornstar “tricked women into making adult films by promising Bollywood careers” – World News





Nandita Dutta, 30, was charged by police in Kolkata, India after two young models complained to police, with one claiming she was forced to take a nude photo. Image: nandita2043 / Instagram)

A porn star is said to have helped lure young women into making adult films with the promise of a career in Bollywood. Nandita Dutta, 30, has been charged by police in Kolkata, India, after two young models complained to cops in the city's New Town neighborhood this week. One claims she was forced to shoot nude at a studio in the affluent Ballygunge neighborhood in the south of town, while her friend claims she was forced to shoot an adult video in a New Town hotel by the same group. Dutta, 30, known as "Nancy Bhabhi" in her soft-porn career, was arrested at her home in Dum Dum, according to The Times of India. His partner Mainak Ghosh, 39, was picked up from his home in Naktala after the complaint was filed on July 26.















Picture: nandita2043 / Instagram)





It is alleged that two models were offered a break from the massive Bollywood film industry as part of coercion to get them to comply. Dhutta and Ghosh appeared in Barasat court this week and were taken into custody for a week. A spokesperson for the Bidhannagar police station said: "We are going to interrogate them for their accomplices and also to find out about other places where they carried out the shootings. "We will also ask them if they were selling videos and if they were part of a bigger porn racket." Police are also examining similarities to an ongoing case in India involving Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, accused of making and distributing pornography, which is illegal in India. He was jailed for 14 days while investigations continue after a woman complained that she was forced to star in an adult film.















Picture: nandita2043 / Instagram)





In India, groups are known to trap women from lower-middle-class families struggling to find work with quick cash or threatening them with dire consequences – and making false promises to provide a “break. “in Bollywood. Dutta and Ghosh were charged with assault or using criminal force with intent to strip her or coerce her into being naked, voyeurism, libel, assault, purchasing or disposing of any person as a slave, cheating and counterfeiting.









