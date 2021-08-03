Bollywood (Yesterday Today Tomorrow)

Return of the book

The first film, released in India in 1913, was Raja Harishchandra, produced by Dada Saheb Phalke and since then the Indian film industry has grown by leaps and bounds. Today, it is perhaps the biggest industry, and in terms of the number of films produced each year, India has even surpassed Hollywood.

Indian films, especially those in the Hindustani language, are becoming more and more popular not only in India but around the world. Movies are considered the cheapest and most efficient form of entertainment. Indian films also those made in regional languages ​​in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai etc. In terms of technique and music too, Indian cinema enjoys a very great reputation on all continents of the world.

This book, the author’s first, not only offers a brief history and growth of the Indian film industry, but also includes colorful images of over fifty male and female stars of Hindi cinema past and present. ‘hui, with concise biographical notes about them. .

The book also includes separate chapters on:

Kissing, sex and glamor, a new phenomenon in Hindi films;

Changing trends in Hindi cinema.

About the Author

Ramesh Dawar, 63, has been the general secretary of the Delhi Cine-Goers Council since 1967, and his outstanding contributions to radio, television and various newspapers and magazines, as a film critic, have led him to be appointed member of the Preview Committee of the 33rd India International Film Festival 2002. he has also received several awards as a film columnist.

Index