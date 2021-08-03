Entertainment
Bollywood (Yesterday Today Tomorrow)
The first film, released in India in 1913, was Raja Harishchandra, produced by Dada Saheb Phalke and since then the Indian film industry has grown by leaps and bounds. Today, it is perhaps the biggest industry, and in terms of the number of films produced each year, India has even surpassed Hollywood.
Indian films, especially those in the Hindustani language, are becoming more and more popular not only in India but around the world. Movies are considered the cheapest and most efficient form of entertainment. Indian films also those made in regional languages in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai etc. In terms of technique and music too, Indian cinema enjoys a very great reputation on all continents of the world.
This book, the author’s first, not only offers a brief history and growth of the Indian film industry, but also includes colorful images of over fifty male and female stars of Hindi cinema past and present. ‘hui, with concise biographical notes about them. .
The book also includes separate chapters on:
Kissing, sex and glamor, a new phenomenon in Hindi films;
Changing trends in Hindi cinema.
Ramesh Dawar, 63, has been the general secretary of the Delhi Cine-Goers Council since 1967, and his outstanding contributions to radio, television and various newspapers and magazines, as a film critic, have led him to be appointed member of the Preview Committee of the 33rd India International Film Festival 2002. he has also received several awards as a film columnist.
|Indian cinema, history and growth since 1895
|7
|Kissing, sex and glamor, a new phenomenon
|12
|The glittering stars of Hindi cinema (in alphabetical order):
|Ashok Kumar
|15
|Amitabh Bachchan
|18
|Aamir Khan
|21
|Abhishek Bachchan
|24
|Aishwarya Rai
|26
|Ajay Devgan
|29
|Anil kapoor
|32
|Dev Anand
|34
|Dharmendra
|37
|Dilip Kumar
|40
|Esha Deol
|43
|Guru Dutt
|45
|Hema Malini
|48
|Hrithik Roshan
|51
|Jaya bachchan
|54
|John Abraham
|57
|Juhi chawla
|59
|Kajol
|61
|Kareena Kapoor
|63
|Krishma Kapoor
|66
|KL Saihgal
|68
|Lata Langeshkar
|71
|Madhubala
|74
|Madhuri Dixit
|77
|Meena Kumari
|80
|Nargis
|83
|Nutan
|86
|To take
|88
|Preity Zinta
|91
|Prem Chopra
|94
|PrithiviRaj Kapoor
|96
|Raj kapoor
|99
|Rani mukherjee
|103
|Rekha
|106
|Saif Ali Khan
|108
|Salman khan
|110
|Sanjay Dutt
|113
|Sajeev Kumar
|116
Sources
2/ https://www.exoticindiaart.com/book/details/bollywood-yesterday-today-tomorrow-idl111/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]