Canadian rapper and songwriter ishQ Bector explains how he found great success in Bollywood

It’s a long way from Winnipeg to Bollywood.

But for 39-year-old Manitoba-born songwriter, songwriter, singer and producer ishQ Bector, the journey transformed his life.

Since 2005, he has participated in projects with the biggest names in Hindi cinema, including cinema superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. He discussed songwriting over dinner with the Indian musical genius AR Rahman. And one of Bector’s songs, “Aye Hip-Hopper”, became a worldwide hit.

“This is my calling card,” Bector told the Right by telephone. “I still have work today because of this song.”

Bector, who now lives in Vancouver, shared his remarkable life story with the Georgia Straight in advance of a Workshop zoom which he will present on Wednesday (August 4) to the Monsoon Performing Arts Festival.

“It’s a very simple format that I want to do with the artists,” Bector said over the phone. “They submit their music to me in advance. And then in the session, we all listen to the music together.”

Bector will offer his review and impart as much knowledge as possible about the process of creating and releasing music on various digital platforms.

Plus, he plans to share best practices and even personal contacts with playlist makers.

“I’m just trying to get the independent artist community to really understand the space the industry is in right now,” Bector said.

“Before, when I was growing up, the gatekeepers were the record companies, weren’t they?” He continued. “Now the keeper is actually the audience because were record companies artists are record companies. “

Indeed, artists these days create their own digital properties and market themselves through social media channels such as TikTok and YouTube.

Video of Aye Hip Hopper – ishQ Bector ft Sunidhi Chauhan | Amruta Khanvilkar [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Watch the video for “Aye Hip-Hopper”.

Singing nightclub open house

In Canada, Bector graduated from a traditional Chinese medicine school, completing the required number of clinical hours.

His father subsequently rewarded his efforts by offering to pay for a six-month acting program to enable him to make contacts in the film industry.

Because Bector dreamed of making music for the global Indian community, he headed to Bollywood, which is centered in Mumbai. The greatest songs of India at this time invariably came from the cinema.

“All prestigious Indian musicians have to come through Mumbai at one point or another,” Bector said, joking that he was “young and stupid enough” to take a chance.

At night he went to clubs and approached DJs. He told them he was a rapper and asked to use the microphone.

On one occasion, he rapped in a bar and, in his own words, “turned the place upside down”.

A music director, Salim Merchant, was in the audience and called them the next day. (Salim Merchant and his brother, Sulaiman Merchant, compose music for the Hindi film industry under the name Salim-Soulaiman.)

“I worked with him on a song [“Shaadi Jo Kiya”] for a film by Suneel Darshan“, Bector remembers.” His name was Barsaat. There was Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu and Priyanka Chopra. “

Chopra is well known to North American viewers for her lead role in Quantico and for her marriage to singer Nick Jonas.

After doing the song, Bector returned to Canada for his sister’s wedding. It was then that he received an invitation to go on a shoot in South Africa to make a clip.

Once there he would hear calls to get the NRI [non-resident Indian] rapper in the DJ booth. It was him.

While filming, Bector approached the director and respectfully pointed out to him that he felt underused behind the DJ booth. The director responded by offering him an audition on the spot.

“He said to me, ‘Okay, he doesn’t belong behind the DJ booth. Put him on stage.’ “said Bector. “From there, I started to make more contact with the choreographers and the production unit of this film.”

The main choreographer of Barsaat was Raju Khan, son of the titan of Bollywood choreography and director Farah Khan.

Video of IshQ Bector – Dakku Daddy [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Watch the video “Dakku Daddy” by ishQ Bector, shot in 2008.

Dakku Daddy and Aye Hip Hopper

Around this time, Universal signed Bector for their debut album, ishQ From, which cracked after its release in 2005. Its follow-up, Katputtli, is not doing exceptionally well either.

But then an angel investor brought in famous Indian singer Sunidhi Chohan to perform on her song “Aye Hip-Hopper”, which was a huge hit.

“Then at the same time I had ‘Daddy Dakku“With Shakti Kapoor,” said Bector. “We literally showed up at his place. The director knew him from a small project he had worked on for him.”

Bector sang the title song of the comedy short, which also starred Hrishitaa Bhatt.

Bector participated in MTV DJ hunt, making the finals. But in the end, he said he was told he was “too New York or London” for the Indian market.

“I wasn’t as Indian as they needed it back then, but I wanted to make a very Indian product,” Bector said.

This experience was still valuable, allowing him to make more contacts. And in 2013, he wrote and sang the title song in Besharam, which starred Ranbir Kapoor.

Most recently, Bector contributed a song, “Har Gham Mein Khushi Hai”, to the 2019 film. Ravine boy, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Besharam Title Song Video || Full video (HD) || Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda Video: ishQ Bector’s title song from Besharam, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was released in 2013.

Meeting with AR Rahman

The producer, songwriter and singer made some of his contacts thanks to his knowledge in sports rehabilitation. The angel investor who helped him start “Aye Hip-Hopper” owned a gym, frequented by some of Bollywood’s most famous stars, including Salman khan and Hrithik Roshan. Another person who visited the gym, a cricket star, Yuvraj Singh, needed help coping with an injury.

According to Bector, his treatments allowed Singh to delay his surgery so he could compete in the Cricket World Cup.

But one reunion that left an even bigger impression on Bector was with AR Rahman, who won six National Film Awards, two Oscars, two Grammy Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards. An extraordinary hitmaker, Rahman’s ability to combine Sufi-inspired music with heart-wrenching lyrics has made him a beloved figure in many countries.

So when Bector was invited to visit Rahman’s studio in South Mumbai for a recording session, he jumped at the chance.

“When Rahman Sir calls, you drop everything and go, don’t you?” Said Bector.

But there was a problem. It was rush hour in Mumbai and Bector lived in the western part of Andheri, where the film industry is concentrated.

He was too far to reach Rahman’s studio by car, so he jumped on a train.

“I’m used to taking the train, but that day I was the victim of a pick-pocket,” Bector said. “So, because I was the victim of pick-pocketing, I had to report it. And because I had to report it, I arrived late for check-in so I couldn’t have dinner. than with him. “

Nonetheless, Bector described it as an “incredible experience”. This is because he was able to learn how Rahman interacts with artists.

The teacher lets the artist lead the discussion, interpret his music and explain why he did it in a certain way. Only then does Rahman respond, in part because he wants to learn as much as he can.

Bector later composed the music for a 14-episode YouTube reality TV show, Arrival, created by Rahman. He used it to find singers for a movie called Zero, in which Shah Rukh Khan played a mischievous dwarf involved in a love triangle.

Bector stressed that he had not written the songs performed by the contestants; instead, he created all the other music used in the program.

“It was a big project for me,” he said.

Musician, songwriter, rapper and producer ishQ Bector releases a track every two weeks on his independent label. Nishta Doshi

Today, Bector remains busy working on a film produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Zafar’s hits include the 2016 blockbuster Sultan, with Salman Khan.

On top of that, Bector released a song every two weeks on his independent label for the next two years.

He pointed out that the popularity of independent music has increased dramatically in India, which is a monumental change from when he started working in Mumbai over 15 years ago.

At the time, he added, there was hardly any real stand-alone music industry other than music created by cinema.

“I have so many songs in the bank, on my hard drive,” Bector said. “I’m just ready to take them out.”