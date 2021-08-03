Last airbender’s Sokka actor was still late for check-in

In a recent episode of the companion podcast Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jack De Sena (Sokka) and his castmates reflect on their days of recording.
In the most recent episode of a new launchAvatar: The Last Airbenderrewatchpodcast, Jack de Sena reflects on his experience voicing the character of Sokka with his castmates. De Sena played the teenage Water Tribe warrior throughout the series from 2005 to 2008 alongside Mae Whitman as her sister Katara, waterbender, and Zach Tyler as of Aang, the Avatar and the last remaining airbender in the four nations. The Nickelodeon animated series gained wide fandom and critical approval and later spawned the spinoff seriesThe legend of Korrain 2012.
All AvatarThe episode begins with the same storytelling, which presents viewers with a world divided into four element-based nations where people can magically manipulate nature. Where once the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Air Nomads, and Fire Nation “lived in harmony,” the Fire Nation warrior has since taken power over her counterparts. A century before the show started, the Air Nomads were wiped out in a genocide that left no one but Aang, who was preserved in an iceberg unbeknownst to the rest of the world. The show begins when Sokka and Katara find and free Aang. Aang later reveals to the siblings that he is the legendary Avatar who has the potential to “bend” the four elements. Sokka, an impulsive and sarcastic teen warrior, and Katara, an old soul with waterbending powers, join Aang in his quest to harness the elements while protecting him from the power-hungry interests of the Fire Nation.
Jack de Senatalks on what it was like to have CastonAvatar as a child actor on an episode of the podcastAvatar: brave the elementswith hosts Janet Varney (Korra) and Dante Basco (Zuko).Varney and Basco discuss each episode of the series on the official companion podcast, which launched in June. While reminiscing with his cast mates, De Sena readily admits that he was often late for his calls, a “unprofessional“faux pas that the actor now remembers with as much regret as he does humor. Although the then-teenage actor takes full responsibility for his chronic delay, he has a pretty understandable excuse:Avatarwas recording and had to figure out how to deal with two unknown and conflicting commitments at the same time. Read what de Sena said below:
By the time we were doing the second season, I was in college. I was at UCLA, so I lived alone, in school, I had to go to Burbank, by myself! I was often late, and this is a deep source of retroactive shame … What an 18-year-old I was unprofessional! They had to catch up. They must have told me wrong times about the date of the recordings.
In all fairness, “unprofessional” and “18” are virtually synonymous terms, and attending college full-time isn’t exactly compatible with the voice of a series leader on a network TV show. . Despite his arguments to the contrary, de Sena was as much a professional as any of his colleagues. Before being thrownAvatar,he had already worked as a child actor, notably as a member of the set of the children’s sketch show,All that. Yet he could not have foreseenAvatarssuccess and the resulting requirements when registering the pilot before registering. Basco defends his castmate and retorts that he was not “so late“, but he concedes that de Sena was often late.
Despite the delay, theAvatarthe cast and crew clearly found a way to get the job done. Avatar: The Last Airbenderis considered one of the best animated series of all time, thanks in no small part to Sena’s hilarious voice. De Sena continued to work as an actor and voiceover artist with lead roles on Hulu.Battlefield,Nickelodeon100 things to do before high schooland NetflixThe dragon prince, so he cannot have ticked off so many producers.
