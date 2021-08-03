Entertainment
TV actor Lokendra Singh’s leg is amputated: I wish I had taken care of my diabetes 10 years ago
- TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat talks about his leg surgery and how he had his leg amputated after an infection entered his bone marrow.
UPDATED AUGUST 03, 2021 08:43 AM
TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat had to have his leg amputated due to high stress and high blood sugar. In a new interview, Lokendra opened up about his operation and the financial stress he faces.
Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat starred as Shamsuddin Ataga Khan on the Jodha Akbar TV show, and was also seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
“It all started when I developed a corn in my right foot and neglected it. It became an infection that spread through the bone marrow and in no time, spread through my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to have my horny leg amputated up to the knee, “he told a major daily.
Lokendra Singh also said the pandemic caused less work opportunities and financial stress for him. “There was nothing I could do. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started to decrease a lot and there was some financial stress at home. I got financial help through CINTAA. The actors called. to know my health and motivation. ”he added.
The 50-year-old actor also stressed the importance of ensuring good health. He told The Daily that an actor’s irregular working hours and an unhealthy routine made his diabetes worse.
Also read: Kajol jokes about bodyweight management: "When your brain says crunches …"
Besides Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Lokesh has worked on shows such as CID and Crime Patrol. He also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos by Anurag Basu and Meezaan in Malaal by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
