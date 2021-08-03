CJ Joins Race For Over $ 200 Million In SM Entertainment Stake





SM Entertainment founder and chief producer Lee Soo-man (left) and SM’s latest group Aespa South Korean entertainment and food-focused group CJ has become a workhorse to buy a controlling stake of around 300 billion won ($ 260 million) in SM Entertainment Co., the label behind K-pop groups such as Red Velvet, NCT and EXO. . Running in the race for an 18.75% stake in the entertainment powerhouse, CJ Group vice chairman Miky Lee, who reportedly lives in the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently took an abrupt trip to Seoul and met SM founder and chief producer Lee Soo-man, The Korea Economic Daily TV reported on August 3. She oversees the strategic direction and management of CJ Groups entertainment and media businesses. The granddaughter of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chul was honored at the Oscars ceremony in February 2020, where she gave a acceptance speech as the producer of award-winning “Parasite” of an Oscar. The stake offered for sale by SM’s Lee is the agency’s largest stake and comes with the management right. News of CJ’s participation in the tender pushed SM shares 7.8% to a one-week high of 64,900 won in the morning. CJ may have to challenge strongest contender Kakao Corp., the nation’s dominant mobile messaging app with businesses ranging from entertainment to fintech and rideshare services. Miky Lee (center) speaks after “Parasite” won the Oscar for Best Picture of the Year in 2020 Kakao allegedly offered a premium of more than 70% to buy the controlling stake in SM, according to the report. Based on its estimated SM Entertainment enterprise value of over 2.5 trillion won, the stake is worth around 470 billion won, compared to its market value of 270 billion won. Market speculation is that increased competition would likely push the value of SM Entertainment as a whole up to 4 trillion won ($ 3.5 billion). Kakao founder and chairman Brian Kim has met with SM Lee and senior leaders about the participation agreement and both sides have made progress, the report added. Another contestant, HYBE Co., the label behind the global boyband sensation BTS, had approached SM and suggested a higher price than Kakao’s. But SM’s Lee declined the offer for unknown reasons. SM Entertainment, founded in 1995, introduced a systematic casting, training and production of singers and music, leading the worldwide sensation of the Korean wave and K-pop. SM’s Aespa and their avartars SM controls 20% of the national entertainment management market, behind market leader HYBE with a 33% share. The market capitalization of SM is approximately one tenth of that of HYBE. In his latest regulatory filing of July 23, SM reiterated that he had initiated discussions regarding company mergers and equity investments, but nothing was determined. As competition intensifies for control of SM, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in the entertainment agency to 5.08% as of July 30, according to its disclosure Monday. Last year, SM reported a 12 percent drop in revenue to 580 billion won from the previous year, while still operating on an operating loss. [email protected] Yeonhee Kim edited this article.

