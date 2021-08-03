3 Best Bollywood Casinos Themed Movies: Bollywood News

There is a saying that life often imitates art. However, another popular truth is that art also imitates art. It is not uncommon in art, culture, and media for one particular platform to borrow from another. It’s not necessarily just an imitation. It also serves as a source of inspiration. For example, there are many films that inspire toys and merchandise. There are so many video games and books that have been turned into movies.

Of course, Bollywood is not immune to the practice of borrowing art from a cultural entity to serve as inspiration for storylines. There are also a bunch of different cultural entities and art forms that take inspiration from Bollywood movies. For example, in the online gambling world there are many popular slot machine games that have been inspired by the blockbuster Bollywood movie franchises. Some beloved examples include Pearls of India, Cricket Star, and Bollywood Story. These are incredibly successful slots that can be found on reputable sites. online casino sites.

But for this article, we were going to take a different approach. We already know that there are Bollywood inspired casino games out there. But there are also a lot of well-produced, casino-inspired Bollywood movies. Some of the most popular casino-themed movies to come out of Hollywood include Oceans 11, Casino Royale and 21. But Bollywood also has its fair share of casino-themed films. In this list, we are going to go through the best Bollywood movies inspired by casinos:

1.Teenage Patti: When you have names like Ben Kingsley, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shraddha Kapoor headlining a movie, then you know it’s going to be a big deal. The story follows a central character named Venkat who learns to play. Ultimately, his goal is to win big by hitting a jackpot at the casino. Along the way, he meets Percy, an incredibly popular and talented mathematician who helps him as they both try to play at the casino. One by one they hit casino after casino in the City of London. To some extent, both find some success with their working theories.

So, Venkat decides to increase the stake by inviting three students to a game of Teen Patti and a lot of trouble ensues from there. While the film may not have received critical critical acclaim, it is still one of the most popular casino movies to ever come out of Bollywood. It has a plot that bears a striking resemblance to the 2008 hit movie 21, with Kevin Spacey. In this movie, Spacey, a math professor at MIT, recruits a team of students and trains them to count cards in order to win games of Blackjack in casinos.

2. Attacker: Striker is another popular movie that tends to be a crowd favorite. One of the reasons it’s so popular is that it’s a movie based on real events. Essentially, the plot of the film follows a young boy named Surya. He struggles to survive in the Indian suburbs in his youth. But he got the opportunity of his life when he found himself crowned champion of a Carrom game at the age of 12. Many people call him a wonder and wonder. Eventually, Surya finds herself navigating the undergrounds of the Indian gaming community. The film explores the corruption and greed that can plague a person when they are successful in the game. The film stars Siddharth, who is very popular in the game. Bollywood and Southern films.

3. Jannat: Last on this list is Jannat. It’s a casino-themed movie that’s also suitable for people who are more into romantic tropes and storytelling elements. It premiered in 2008 and stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a character named Arjun. She is an intelligent character who falls in love with a woman named Zoya, played by Sonal Chauhan. The story follows Arjun as he pursues a life of match-fixing, gambling, and illegal betting while navigating his love affair with Zoya.

Also Read: John Abraham Bends Over For Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi Strengthens To Face Salman Khan

More Pages: Jannat Box Office Collection, Jannat Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.