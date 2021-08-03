Akshay Kumar to recreate Shimla in London for Ratsasan Cinderella’s Bollywood remake mission





When most actors limit themselves to a movie or two a year, Akshay Kumar has half a dozen films on hold until next year. The superstar has nine confirmed projects, eight films and a web series in various stages of production. These are Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setum, OMG – Oh My God 2 and the web series The End. That’s not all. There is talk in commercial circles that Akshay has already given the green light to at least two more films and that official announcements would follow soon. And one of them is the remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018). The remake is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella. It will be directed by Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari and will also star Rakul Preet Singh. According to a source, the actor plans to start shooting the film in London. “Last year, the actor was one of the first actors to complete an entire movie during the pandemic when he decided to go to Glasgow and London and complete the entire filming of Bell Bottom. Kumar once again decided to shoot Mission Cinderella in London and even set the dates for it. “ The source adds that pre-production work has already started and the team are in London for recognition and they plan to recreate Shimla, “The movie is set in Shmila and the team need to find a place that looks like at the hill station. Kumar will be seen playing a cop in the film, so the production design team will recreate Shimla Police Station with a few other sets in London. “ It is also believed that it was the actor’s idea to shoot the film in London. “In India, we still have a lot of restrictions. But in London, everything has opened up and there are almost no restrictions. The team will follow all the necessary protocols. The dates of all actors are locked and it will be a program from start to finish. The UK government also provides them with plenty of grants, which is an added benefit for the team, ”the source said. Kumar is currently juggling Bell Bottom promotions and filming Bachchan Pandey. The actor will then fly to London for Mission Cindrella before starting filming for OMG- Oh My God 2. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

