Ryan Reynolds Unveils Muscular Alter Ego Dude For “Free Guy”

We know movie stars work hard to get jerk off for their empowered roles in fantasy and comic book movies – and sometimes the costumes, special effects, and clever staging choices can help make them even more so. more muscular. But what Ryan Reynolds has just revealed in preview of his next film, free guy, is on a whole new level. The actor used a video on his YouTube channel to poke fun at Hollywood’s industrial fitness complex by pulling the curtain and giving a behind-the-scenes look at Dude, a muscular villain who appears to be a major obstacle for the protagonist of Reynolds . in the movie. Dude is not only tall. He’s jerked off, or you might even call him swole or yolked. And man is supposed to be Reynolds, at least that’s how he’s credited in the trailer. Reynolds – whose physical preparation for other roles like Deadpool has made him the subject of numerous covers detailing his training plan – breaks down the steps he took to become Dude after interrupting the preview of the movie. “I know you hear actors complaining about how difficult their movie workouts are,” Reynolds says in a voiceover as the massive dude climbs out of bed, grabs a gold chain and steps into the frame. “I don’t have time for this. I’ve been there for a week and I have to tell you… it’s going well. From there, the actor doesn’t care what actual steps he’s likely taken in the past to get an un-rigged body for work. “I start each day with a protein bomb made exclusively from human muscle. It’s completely organic and illegal.” Click here join for more exclusive health and fitness content. Men’s health The entire clip is an assortment of self-referential humor, free bodybuilding and flexing jokes. Don’t worry, Deadpool fans, Reynolds isn’t Actually a gigantic slab of muscle now. It’s clearly the job of FX wizards, who terrifiedly applied his face to the body of a giant guy to create Dude. At least we hope so, if only for the sake of Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. “I actually fathered our youngest daughter when I was this muscular,” says Reynolds. “The child was born an adult and wore shoes, which was weird for Blake.” Let’s keep Dude in the movies, please. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

