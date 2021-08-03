Circus Legacy aims to get people out of their homes (and their phones) with Hesperia Circus





For more than 200 years, circuses have been talked about in every city across the United States, as the marquee promises visitors entertainment in the form of tightrope walkers, acrobats, jugglers, unicyclists, clowns and dancers. ‘other qualified artists. True to this tradition, Circus Legacy co-founder Daniel O. Perez began last month to showcase his international team of artists under his large red tent near the Aldi Mall on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia. Let’s do everything we can to keep the circus spirit alive and relevant, Perez, 53, told the Daily Press on Sunday. We have had a good response from visitors from all over the Victor Valley. Perez said part of Cirques’ goal is to reach out to people of all ages and unveil the age-old family circus tradition to younger generations raised on smartphones, video games and social media. There is always something magical about watching these talented artists bring so much energy under the marquee, Perez said. It’s part of our passion and part of our history, and we were there to share it with everyone, young and old. Perez said his all-human show includes spectacular jugglers, friendly clowns, hoops, acrobats, and plenty of surprises. Perez’s team of international circus performers, which started their 17-day run on July 23 opposite the lower campus of Victor Valley Colleges, hope to extend their stay in the high desert by a few weeks, if not a month. , did he declare. Monsoon weather in July forced the circus to cancel a few dates, Perez said. After we’re done here, we’d like to find another place to set up maybe Victorville or closer to the freeway, Perez said. We want to make sure that everyone in the High Desert has a chance to see a show. Kayla Harris, who attended a Circus show last week with her three children, said she was trying to pass the love of the circus on to her family. Growing up, my parents took us down the hill to see the Ringling Bros. Circus. (and Barnum & Bailey), said Harris, 41, who lives in Victorville. Looking at the acts and meeting the performers face to face left a great impression on us. Harris said after the 146-year-old Ringling Bros. Circus closed in 2017, she pledged to support small circuses. We went to Circus Vargas shows in Hesperia, and our last circus was the Ventura (Star) Circus which came to Apple Valley just before the pandemic, Harris said. We try to visit the circus when they come to town, even if it’s a fluke. Many circus performers are from the United States, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Cuba and Spain, according to Perez, who helped create the circus almost 11 years ago. Like most performers and touring performers, Perez and his Las Vegas-based circus have gone through nearly a year of pandemic shutdowns, he said. We survived like everyone else out of unemployment, said Perez. It’s very difficult to start over, especially with so many people struggling to get back on their feet. For some, the circus is not in their budget. Perez said he hopes his circus brings laughs, joy and lots of smiles to those looking for a bit of normalcy. I hope people come out with their families after being locked up for so long, Perez said. I want families to get out of the house and get away from their phones, tablets, computers and televisions. Circus Legacy ticket prices are $ 20 for general admission, $ 30 in the center of the tent, and $ 40 for VIP seating closer to the central stage. Children 12 and under are $ 10 with a paying adult. The circus also offers reductions for seniors and soldiers. Until August 8, the times and dates are 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the on-site ticket office (RV near the tent) or online atwww.L’HéritageCirque.com. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

