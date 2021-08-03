Yost joins other AGs in an attempt to overthrow Roe v. Wade





BY:SUSAN TEBBEN Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 23 other state attorneys general in a court case asking the United States Supreme Court to send abortion issue back to the states and overturn Roe v. Wade. The court brief comes as the nation’s highest court examines a challenge to Mississippis’ law banning 15-week abortion. Attorneys General said the court challenge gives the court an opportunity to address these issues by considering and setting aside their Roe v. Wade and another Pennsylvania case involving Planned Parenthood which upheld the constitutional right to abortion. Abortion is a right in search of a constitutional home, the GAs said in thejudicial memory. In Ohio, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks gestation, despitevarious attemptsshorten the limit and regulate the various elements of abortion. Yost said in a statement about the court record that the legal fight against abortion has become like the struggles of the 1960s against pornography, no one can say exactly what is allowed and what is not. State Senator Tina Maharath, D-Canal Winchester, intervened after the memoir was released, expressing disappointment with Yost and the challenge to Roe v. Wade, saying Yost was signaling his contempt for women’s rights in Ohio and across our country. . It wouldn’t end abortions in Ohio, Maharath wrote in a Friday statement. Those who can afford it will leave our state for their health care needs, and others may turn to more dangerous methods to induce abortion. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio abortion advocates said Yost was abusing his position by joining the court case. It’s not for Dave Yosts to decide for someone else whether she should be able to have an abortion, NARAL executive director Kellie Copeland said in a statement. If the United States Supreme Court listens to Yost and allows states to ban abortion, the harm will be most severe on people already marginalized by our health care system, including women of color, youth and transgender people. and not binary. Source: Pew Research Center Copeland also said public opinion in Ohio was not on the side of anti-abortion supporters. A Pew Research study on abortion public opinion showed fluctuating support for legal abortion in all cases, but shows a majority of adults in favor of legality of abortion in all or most cases in the most recent surveys. According to the study59% of American adults say abortion should be legal, while 39% say it should be illegal in all or most cases. Astate breakdownperformed by Pew in 2020 showed Ohio with a thinner margin of support for abortion legality, but still showed 48% of Ohioans approved of abortion in most cases, compared to 47% against. the legality of abortion in most cases. This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.

