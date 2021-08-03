Entertainment
Extreme sports circuit to stopover in Omaha | Characteristics
OMAHA, Neb. If you’re looking for something a little different to get out of your home next month, Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment company, is planning to visit Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of their You Got This tour on Thursday August 26.
You Got This is a North American tour presented by Indigo Road Entertainment that will include stops in 29 cities across the continent. Indigo Road Entertainment is a company specializing in the production and promotion of shows ranging from extreme sports to stand-up comedy.
Nitro Circus is a multi-faceted source of entertainment that hosts live events and produces a TV show, according to a press release. The circus is now part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a conglomerate of extreme sports entertainment companies.
At Werner Park, artists from Nitro Circus will attempt big jumps and never-before-seen tricks on standard motocross gear and new gear. BMX bikers, scooters, and skaters will ride a 45-foot Giganta ramp that will propel them at around 40 miles per hour.
Extreme athletes will ride a motorcycle slide that has the potential to send them 65 feet into the air. Because Werner Park is outside, a roof won’t limit performers’ stunts, the release noted.
Many international action sports athletes will perform on the tour, including headliner Ryan Williams, an Australian BMX bike and scooter enthusiast. Williams is a four-time Nitro World Games winner and three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro Circus frontman Travis Pastrana described Williams as, hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.
Other artists include Jarryd McNeil of Australia, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games gold medals in a single discipline, and Blake Bilko Williams, multiple X Games medalist.
Kurtis Downs, an experienced American BMX rider, is also planning to perform. Earlier this year, Downs appeared on TBS’s Go-Big Show.
Adam Jones, an experienced freestyle motocross rider, is also planning to perform on the You Got This tour. The list of athletes is subject to change.
For more information on Nitro Circus, including tour updates and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.nitrocircus.com or follow Nitro Circus on social media.
